Imran Khan urges citizens to actively participate in Islamabad’s LG polls





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has backed Islamabad High Court (IHC) order regarding Islamabad local government polls (LG), ARY News reported on Friday.

In a special message to the citizens of Islamabad, Imran Khan commended the people of the federal capital for the IHC’s order to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold LG polls tomorrow according to the announced schedule.

He said the people of Islamabad can now elect their local government through their votes. He said it is unfortunate to see a link between an imposed corruption gang and the ECP.

The head of the PTI alleged that the electoral commission always takes anti-democratic decisions to support the thieves, but the honorable courts always reject its illegal measures.

READ: ISLAMABAD LG POLLS: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS IHC ORDER IS NOT APPLICABLE

He said the corrupt gang fears the nation and runs away from elections every time. These thieves are making efforts to keep their possession of the country.

Khan criticized that mafias used to trade consciences and trade horses to extend their rule. He added that the mafias had no other choice after facing complete rejection from the nation.

Imran Khan called on the citizens of Islamabad to actively participate in the LG elections tomorrow. He expressed hope that the Nationals will defeat the corrupt gang.

IHC decision

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Local Government (LG) elections to be held in Islamabad on December 31.

The IHC has announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad’s LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and ordered the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date on December 31.

Earlier, the High Court ruled on PTI and JI’s plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad’s LG polls.

Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the lag in LG polls is a violation of basic citizens’ rights.

He added that the federal government provides development funds to MPs. Development funds should instead be used through local government. The previous government also did not issue funds for local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of Union Councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for the local elections, surprising the candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-ihc-islamabad-lg-polls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos