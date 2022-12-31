Politics
Best of Qantara.de 2022: our readers’ favorite articles this year
At the end of each year, the Qantara.de team gives you an overview of the ten most read articles on the site over the past 12 months. Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that grabbed the most attention in 2022. Happy New Year to all of our readers!
While the coronavirus pandemic was still in the news throughout the year, it was certainly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, which made headlines in 2022. Meanwhile, war raged in Syria and Yemen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked two decades in power and that of the Taliban, the year of their return to power in Afghanistan. The last quarter of the year will also be remembered for protests in Iran following the violent death of Jina Mahsa Amini in September, COP27 in Egypt in November and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November and December.
Qantara’s Top 10 in
1 Sex life in Saudi Arabia: lifting the veil
Wild parties and a freewheeling sex life are part of everyday life in many places around the world today. Saudi Arabia is not one of them. Quietly, however, those who want to connect and party under the radar have been networking there for a long time. Johannes Sedak went in search of clues in Riyadh
2 Sex education: the greatest success of the Arab Spring?
People in Arab countries have been talking more openly about sex and sexuality for some time now, especially on social media. And for the first time, they have the vocabulary to discuss these topics. By Lena Bopp
3 Abdulrazak Gurnah Heaven“Freedom is not something they can take away”
When Abdulrazak Gurnah was named the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021, the German translation of his novel “Paradise” was out of print. At the beginning of December, it was reissued. “Paradise” subverts the dominant black and white view of colonialism in the most striking way. By Felix Stephane
4 Sexual violence: #MeToo revelations shake the Iranian film industry
More than 800 Iranian filmmakers have signed a declaration against sexual harassment, coercion and violence in their industry. The public response to his desire to name and shame has been overwhelming. By Nasrine Bassiri
5 “The Line” in Saudi Arabia: the feverish dream of Mohammed bin Salman
The projects for Neom, the futuristic eco-city in the Saudi desert, are taking shape. In the shape of a straight line, for nine million inhabitants. Simple chimera? Commentary by Gerhard Matzig
6 Women scholars in Islam: unrecognized guardians of the “true” tradition
In 1995, when the Times claimed that Islam was responsible for the low level of education of women in the Muslim world, Mohammad Akram Nadwi began combing through ancient Arabic manuscripts in search of women’s names. Looking specifically for scholarly women, his hope was to find maybe 20 or 30 women. What he found was astounding. By Julia Ley
7 Palestine, Jordan and Syria: the woman preserving handwoven history
Women in the Levant have long used embroidery to represent the region’s history, landscapes, customs and traditions. Intricately embroidered panels, varying in style, color and pattern, reflect different cultural, religious and family affiliations. One woman, Widad Kawar, has made it her mission to ensure that this legacy is not forgotten. Reporting by Marta Vidal from Amman, Jordan
8 Cat capital Istanbul: what to do with stray cats in Turkey?
Turkey is well known for its stray cats and dogs. They have found a place in society for many years. But recent incidents and decisions indicate they could become new targets in an increasingly polarized country. Report by Ayse Karabat from Istanbul
9 Arundhati Roy: the voice of conscience in India Writing is activism
Frequently outspoken in her criticism of political developments in her home country of India and around the world, Booker Prize-winning novelist and prolific essayist Arundhati Roy has proven that politics and fiction go hand in hand. By Manasi Gopalakrishnan
10 Protests in Iran: Rethinking Sharia and Democracy
According to a recent poll, half of Iranians say they have abandoned Islam as a religion, while two-thirds believe that Islamic law should be excluded from their legal system. In the following essay, Ahmet T. Kuru explores the implications
