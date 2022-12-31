Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial labor law; legal experts criticize this decision





The Indonesian government on Friday (December 30th) issued emergency regulations to replace the controversial job creation law that was passed two years ago. The regulation was criticized by some legal experts who said it was an attempt by the government to circumvent a real debate in parliament. Addressing a press conference on Friday, President Joko Widodo said: “We know it looks like we are normal now, but global uncertainty, risk haunts us… In fact, the world is not going to not good.” Widodo argued that Indonesia’s economy would be driven by investment and exports next year and that legal certainty regarding the law was crucial to maintaining good investor perception, Reuters news agency reports. Indonesian Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the main consideration for issuing the emergency regulation was a risk of a global recession next year, war in Ukraine, climate change and the potential for a crisis. food, energy and world currency. The Job Creation Law had revised more than 70 other laws and had been hailed by foreign investors for simplifying the rules in Indonesia. However, the legislation also prompted nationwide protests from workers, students and green groups who said it eroded labor and environmental protections, Reuters reported. In 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that the passage of the Jobs Creation Act was flawed due to inadequate public consultation. The court ordered lawmakers to restart the process within two years. Otherwise, the law would be deemed unconstitutional. One of the biggest controversies in the law included relaxed rules on severance pay, contract labor and outsourcing, as well as changes to the minimum wage formula. Bivitri Susanti, a constitutional law expert at Indonesia’s Jentera Law School, said the emergency settlement was a “done deal” by President Widodo. “Everyone can see there is no rush. It’s vacation time,” Susanti said, stressing that the move was “ridiculous” and “inappropriate” as it would cut into debate time. in Parliament. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

