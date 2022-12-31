Condolence messages pour in from world leaders for PM Modi after mother Heeraben dies









YEARS |

Update: December 30, 2022 9:45 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India]Dec. 30 (ANI): Messages of condolence from world leaders have poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of his mother, Heeraben Modi.

On Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother Heeraben.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “There is no greater loss than losing your mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his mother.”

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother.

He tweeted, “Deep condolences on the sad passing of Heeraba ji, the mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. She was a simple human being and a true Karmayogi. May her departed soul rest in peace.”

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also wrote to Prime Minister Modi to express his condolences on the passing of his mother.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your mother, Mdm Heeraben Modi. The strength and resilience she has shown in supporting the family is truly admirable. “Inspiration to all. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time,” Lee wrote.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sad passing of his beloved mother Smt Heeraben Modi. In a message, the Prime Minister remarked: ‘Your most love with your mother and your deep respect for her are exemplary for all in the imitator generation. generation after generation,” Bangladesh’s foreign ministry tweeted.

Heeraben Modi died at around 3.30am today at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

The President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has also offered his condolences on the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi.

“Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi’s mother, Heeraben Modi. My thoughts and prayers are with Prime Minister Modi and his family at this time of mourning,” Solih tweeted.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, sympathizing with Prime Minister Modi, sent his deepest condolences. “My sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi and his family for the loss of his beloved mother, Smt Heeraben Modi. May she rest in peace,” the South Korean president tweeted.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his message of condolence, said, “We share your sadness and our thoughts are with you during your time of mourning.”

“Azizah and I wish to send our deepest condolences and heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency @NarendraModi, for the loss of your beloved mother, Smt Heeraben Modi,” Anwar tweeted.

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Smt Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and our Prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family in this hour of mourning.”

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has also expressed his grief over the death of Prime Minister Modi’s mother. In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Nepal said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia In this hour of mourning, I express my sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi ji and family members and pray for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased.”

Former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted: “My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji and her family on the passing of her venerable mother Heeraben Modi. May her eternal soul reach Moksha.”

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid consoled Prime Minister Modi and said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

“My heartfelt and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his beloved mother the late Smt Heeraben Modi. May you and your family find strength in her long life and each other, at this time mourning,” he tweeted.

The Chinese Embassy in India also offered its condolences on his death saying, “Our hearts go out to the bereaved family. That his soul rests in peace.

“Sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace,” the Chinese Embassy in India tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi celebrated his mother’s last rites in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were present for the last rites of Heeraben.

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Gujarat on Friday morning, paid his respects to his mother at his residence in Raysan, then transported her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Informing of his mother’s death, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of ‘a disinterested Karmayogi and a life committed to values.’

Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said: “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work smart, live life pure.” (ANI)

