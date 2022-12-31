Tax returns show Trump may have bypassed $10,000 SALT cap





Former US President Donald Trump on November 15, 2022.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump paid millions of dollars in state and local taxes from 2015 to 2020, according to tax returns released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee.

But while filings show associated tax deductions were capped at $10,000 a year from 2018 due to a tax law that took effect that year, experts say Trump may have been able to circumvent the cap via a workaround involving certain business entities.

It would have given him a bigger federal tax break and circumvented controversial tax policy in one of his signature legislative achievements, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, experts said.

More from Personal Finance: Why egg prices have jumped in 2022 What to know before tapping into retirement savings to pay off credit card debt What to do if you win the $640 million Mega Millions jackpot

“Just because there was a cap of $10,000, there are ways for him to get around that cap after 2017,” said Richard Winchester, tax policy expert and associate professor of law at Seton Hall University School of Business. Law.

A spokesperson for President Trump did not return a request for comment.

A 2017 tax law capped SALT deductions at $10,000

The House Ways and Means Committee’s release of six years of Trump’s tax returns follows a long struggle to make them public.

State and local taxes called SALT can include property, income, and sales tax. Trump paid at least $5 million in those taxes each year from 2015 to 2020, according to a breakdown of itemized tax deductions on Schedule A of his tax returns.

Prior to 2018, taxpayers generally received a dollar-for-dollar tax deduction for state and local taxes they paid.

This tax benefit has been diluted or removed for some households due to the “Alternative Minimum Tax”, a separate mechanism which aims to ensure that well-to-do households pay at least a certain amount of tax and to prevent them from taking excessive advantage of certain deductions, such as the one for SEL.

It appears the alternative minimum tax limited Trump’s ability to write off millions of dollars in state and local taxes from 2015 to 2017, some experts have said.

Then, in 2017, Republicans passed a tax law that rewrote large parts of the personal and corporate tax code.

The law imposed a $10,000 limit on SALT deductions starting in 2018, a controversial move that some say has particularly hurt people in high-tax, left-leaning states like California, New York and New Jersey. .

In 2018, Trump paid $10.5 million in state and local taxes but was only able to deduct $10,000 from the total, for example, according to tax records. The dynamic was similar in 2019 and 2020, when Trump listed $8.4 million and $8.5 million of SALT on his tax returns, respectively, but could only write off $10,000 per year.

New state rules provide SALT workaround

However, tax returns don’t paint the full picture, experts said.

Here’s why: Many states released rules after 2017 that provide a workaround for some business owners impacted by the $10,000 SALT cap.

“He put this [$10,000] limit on SALT in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and probably said on occasion that it really hurt him,” said Robert Lord, senior tax policy adviser at Patriotic Millionaires, a group left tax. him?”

Trump likely took advantage of workarounds, tax experts said.

The workarounds would apply to business income that Trump derives from partnerships, S corporations and certain LLCs after 2017. Schedule C of his tax returns lists several such entities.

You only have the tip of the iceberg here.

Martin Shenkman

lawyer and CPA

At a high level, rules approved by the IRS in 2020 allow these business entities to deduct state and local tax payments from their business income. These entities are not subject to a $10,000 cap.

Since the income from these “transparent” businesses is passed through to their owners’ individual tax returns, business owners effectively receive tax relief for these state and local tax payments, thereby circumventing the 10 $000.

While it is likely that Trump took advantage of these tax rules, it is impossible to know without additional information such as company tax returns whether he did so and to what extent he may have benefited. said experts.

They would only apply in states that have passed such laws and for businesses with taxable income.

“You can’t tell one way or the other based on what you have here if he did,” said Hal Terr, certified financial planner and tax partner at Withum, Smith and Brown, about tax returns released Friday by House Ways. and Resources Committee.

Since the workaround only applies to certain business owners, it’s “something [Trump] would have gotten a benefit that most people wouldn’t have,” said Martin Shenkman, a CPA and attorney who does tax and estate planning for high net worth clients.

“You’re just the tip of the iceberg here,” said Shenkman, who added that despite the release of Trump’s tax returns, others like corporate, trust and donation tax returns have not been released. have not been made public. “Much of what he does will remain a mystery.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/30/tax-returns-show-trump-may-have-sidestepped-10000-salt-cap-limit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos