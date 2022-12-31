Putin invites Xi to Moscow as Russia pursues alliance with China | Russia

Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to pay a state visit to Russia next spring, as Moscow seeks to deepen ties with China amid growing international isolation due to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Xi via video conference, Putin said Russia’s relations with China were the best in history, expressing his wish to expand military collaboration and inviting Xi to visit Moscow.

Without mentioning the war in Ukraine, Putin said he shared Xi’s views in the face of unprecedented pressure and provocation from the West.

We are waiting for you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are waiting for you next spring for a state visit to Moscow, Putin told Xi in an eight-minute introductory statement broadcast on state television.

Xi, in turn, said his country stands ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia and continue to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and for the sake of stability in the world. world.

The Chinese leader made no mention of a visit to Moscow, according to the official Russian translation. Xi said his country would maintain its objective and fair stance on the war in Ukraine.

The meeting was closely watched by analysts for any signs that China was reassessing its support for Putin as the Russian war faltered.

Since the start of the invasion, Beijing has sought to balance its support for Moscow with a desire to avoid the indirect impact on its economy of sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

As China has accused the West of stoking tensions in Ukraine, it has stopped supplying arms to Moscow, while its companies have largely complied with unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russian companies.

Everyone wants to see if Xi has buyer’s remorse about Putin, said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But today’s call indicates that Xi is not planning to throw Putin under the bus. The ties between the two countries will only grow next year, Gabuev added.

Gabuev pointed to the sharp increase in economic cooperation between the two countries since the start of the war, with China now accounting for more than a quarter of Russia’s total imports, according to the Washington-based Institute of International Finance.

Chinese customs data also shows that the bilateral trade of the two countries increased by 32% in 2022, reaching a record $172.406 billion between January and November this year.

Chinese companies eagerly filled the void created by the exodus of hundreds of Western companies that left Moscow in the days after the invasion began.

According to a recent report from the RBC Business Officeof the 14 car brands still sold on the Russian market, the only foreign ones, of which 11 are Chinese.

Xi doesn’t want to cross Western red lines to supply arms to Russia and sanction escape, but he’s also aware he has a lot of leverage in Moscow and can benefit from this crisis, Gabuev said.

Integration between the two countries will be done in Chinese terms. Putin has no one else to turn to.

Gabuev added that a state visit by Xi to Moscow next year would be seen as a big public show of solidarity from China.

The call between the two leaders came hours after Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian-made suicide drones. The Ukrainian military said it shot down the 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north.

The enemy continues to launch massive air attacks on the capital of Ukraine, the The Kyiv military administration said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging platform.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said the night strikes caused no casualties.

The latest drone attack comes at the end of a week in which Russian forces launched a series of deadly bombardments of the recently liberated city of Kherson.

Late Thursday, the President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, repeated his earlier warnings that Moscow may be considering plunging Ukraine into obscurity ahead of the New Year holidays.

Perhaps the enemy will once again try to make us celebrate the New Year in the dark, he said in his evening speech.

Also on Friday, Belarus claimed Ukraine was trying to widen the conflict, after Minsk announced on Thursday that its air defense forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the region of Brest.

Kyiv is trying to provoke a regional conflict by all means, Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich told Russian media Sputnik Belarus. An example of this is the recent incident with the downing of the Ukrainian S-300 missile. There is little reason to believe that it entered our airspace by accident. To all appearances, it looks like a plan has been made here.

A Ukrainian military spokesman said the incident was the result of air defense.

Thursday’s incident came amid fears in Kyiv that Moscow is pushing its closest ally to join a fresh ground offensive against Ukraine.