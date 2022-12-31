Politics
Putin invites Xi to Moscow as Russia pursues alliance with China | Russia
Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to pay a state visit to Russia next spring, as Moscow seeks to deepen ties with China amid growing international isolation due to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to Xi via video conference, Putin said Russia’s relations with China were the best in history, expressing his wish to expand military collaboration and inviting Xi to visit Moscow.
Without mentioning the war in Ukraine, Putin said he shared Xi’s views in the face of unprecedented pressure and provocation from the West.
We are waiting for you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are waiting for you next spring for a state visit to Moscow, Putin told Xi in an eight-minute introductory statement broadcast on state television.
Xi, in turn, said his country stands ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia and continue to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and for the sake of stability in the world. world.
The Chinese leader made no mention of a visit to Moscow, according to the official Russian translation. Xi said his country would maintain its objective and fair stance on the war in Ukraine.
The meeting was closely watched by analysts for any signs that China was reassessing its support for Putin as the Russian war faltered.
Since the start of the invasion, Beijing has sought to balance its support for Moscow with a desire to avoid the indirect impact on its economy of sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.
As China has accused the West of stoking tensions in Ukraine, it has stopped supplying arms to Moscow, while its companies have largely complied with unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russian companies.
Everyone wants to see if Xi has buyer’s remorse about Putin, said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But today’s call indicates that Xi is not planning to throw Putin under the bus. The ties between the two countries will only grow next year, Gabuev added.
Gabuev pointed to the sharp increase in economic cooperation between the two countries since the start of the war, with China now accounting for more than a quarter of Russia’s total imports, according to the Washington-based Institute of International Finance.
Chinese customs data also shows that the bilateral trade of the two countries increased by 32% in 2022, reaching a record $172.406 billion between January and November this year.
Chinese companies eagerly filled the void created by the exodus of hundreds of Western companies that left Moscow in the days after the invasion began.
According to a recent report from the RBC Business Officeof the 14 car brands still sold on the Russian market, the only foreign ones, of which 11 are Chinese.
Xi doesn’t want to cross Western red lines to supply arms to Russia and sanction escape, but he’s also aware he has a lot of leverage in Moscow and can benefit from this crisis, Gabuev said.
Integration between the two countries will be done in Chinese terms. Putin has no one else to turn to.
Gabuev added that a state visit by Xi to Moscow next year would be seen as a big public show of solidarity from China.
The call between the two leaders came hours after Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian-made suicide drones. The Ukrainian military said it shot down the 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north.
The enemy continues to launch massive air attacks on the capital of Ukraine, the The Kyiv military administration said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging platform.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said the night strikes caused no casualties.
The latest drone attack comes at the end of a week in which Russian forces launched a series of deadly bombardments of the recently liberated city of Kherson.
Late Thursday, the President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, repeated his earlier warnings that Moscow may be considering plunging Ukraine into obscurity ahead of the New Year holidays.
Perhaps the enemy will once again try to make us celebrate the New Year in the dark, he said in his evening speech.
Also on Friday, Belarus claimed Ukraine was trying to widen the conflict, after Minsk announced on Thursday that its air defense forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the region of Brest.
Kyiv is trying to provoke a regional conflict by all means, Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich told Russian media Sputnik Belarus. An example of this is the recent incident with the downing of the Ukrainian S-300 missile. There is little reason to believe that it entered our airspace by accident. To all appearances, it looks like a plan has been made here.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said the incident was the result of air defense.
Thursday’s incident came amid fears in Kyiv that Moscow is pushing its closest ally to join a fresh ground offensive against Ukraine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/30/vladimir-putin-invites-xi-jinping-moscow-russia-alliance-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin invites Xi to Moscow as Russia pursues alliance with China | Russia
- Tax returns show Trump may have bypassed $10,000 SALT cap
- UK ministers have promised to match EU money after Brexit. how about it? | Brexit
- Robert Dowling dead: THR editor was 83
- US plans to ship Bradley combat vehicles to bolster ground combat in Ukraine
- Bob Penny, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ actor, dies at 87
- Redbirds Open MVC Play with victory over Drake
- December Investment Roundup: The Year of Food Tech
- 2022 was the year the apocalypse came into fashion
- Imran Khan used to meet Bajwa even in 2017, Aun Chowdhary News Jani revealed
- London beats rivals with world’s best performing stock market
- Condolence messages pour in from world leaders for PM Modi after mother Heeraben dies