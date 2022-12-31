Tory and Labor MPs who caused Boris Johnson problems are knighted in the New Year Honors List | Political news

Tory and Labor MPs who gave Boris Johnson trouble have been recognized in the first New Year Honors list to be published since he left No 10.

Conservative Julian Lewis, chairman of the House’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), and Labor MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Common Standards Committee, were both knighted.

Former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury Sir Tom Scholar, who was sacked by Liz Truss on his first day in office, has also been honored as he is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath, having been made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in 2017.

Honors are bestowed by the King but most are awarded on the recommendation of the Prime Minister or outgoing Prime Ministers, particularly political honours.

Sir Julian, MP for New Forest East, scuttled Mr Johnson’s plans to have Senior Tory Chris Grayling as ISC chair after winning backing from Labor members of the committee to be elected instead.

He had the Tory whip removed – was suspended from the Tory party – as punishment for refusing to toe the party line. It was later restored.

Sir Chris was a vocal critic of Mr Johnson and was chairman of the standards committee when it recommended the Tory MP Owen Paterson is set to be suspended from the Commons in 2021 for 30 days for breaking lobbying rules.

Mr Johnson’s attempt to rewrite the disciplinary procedures in an attempt to have the finding overturned caused dismay within the government and the incident was seen as the start of the difficulties that led to his downfall.

Sir Chris has spoken out against Mr Johnson over the Downing Street lockdown parties and recused himself as chairman of the privileges committee during an inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament because of his criticism of the former prime minister.

Chris Bryant grills Boris Johnson during the Liaison Committee in July



The Labor MP said he was “very shocked” when he learned he was to be knighted and said it was an honor for the whole commission.

He said his campaign on phone hacking, sanctions against Russia, the National Strategy for Acquired Brain Injury as well as chairing the standards committee were included in the email notifying him of his knighthood.

Sir Chris told Sky News: “It’s not for me, it’s for my constituents who have supported me for 21 years and all the organizations I work with.

“I think members look to the committee to maintain high standards and when people have gone over the line to impose harsh penalties.

“So perhaps it’s in recognition of the fact that government is only by consent and that we MPs are only here for a brief period at the request of the British public and if we’re wrong the people want us to tackle this.”

Julian Lewis was knighted



Sir Tom’s dismissal was widely seen as Ms Truss and then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reject orthodox Treasury economic thinking.

The senior civil servant, who served under Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Mr Johnson, pulled the UK out of the financial crash of 2007-2008 and the COVID crisis.

His sacking was seen as contributing to the economic turmoil that followed Mr Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, as markets saw the experienced civil servant as a firm hand.

Sir Tom Scholar was sacked by Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss



This year, British Ambassadors to Ukraine and Russia, Melinda Simmons and Deborah Bronnert, were also honoured.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma is knighted and former Tory cabinet minister Andrew Stephenson, who was party co-chairman in Mr Johnson’s caretaker cabinet over the summer, is appointed CBE.

Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft is given a Knighthood, while former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

And the UK’s Chief Veterinarian, Christine Middlemiss, has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath in recognition of her role in maintaining the high standard of animal health and welfare after Brexit.

His honor is also due to his “significant efforts to manage the largest outbreak of avian flu on record”, which forced farmers to slaughter the turkeys this christmas to stop the spread.