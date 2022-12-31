Politics
World leaders offer sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother Heeraben
World leaders have expressed grief over the death of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, in the early hours of Friday. Offering his condolences to PM Modi, his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishidain tweeted: PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. That his soul rests in peace.”
Tributes also poured in from Nepal, with Prime Minister Kamal Dahal Prachanda saying he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of PM Modis’ mother, who died aged 100. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia In this hour of mourning, I express my sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi ji and family members and pray for eternal peace to the deceased soul, the Prime wrote Nepali minister.
Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, also offered his condolences on Twitter. We learned with great sadness of the death of Mataji Hiraba, the mother of PM @narendramodi. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to PM Modi and his family at this time of grief, Wong wrote.
Furthermore, the death of Prime Minister Modis’ mother was also welcomed by former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and diplomats such as Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann. The notable personalities prayed for eternal soul peace in Heeraben and wished strength to Prime Minister Modi and his family members.
India mourns the death of PM Modi’s mother
Offering his condolences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the life led by Heeraben was very inspiring. “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heera Ba. Her life has been very inspiring. I pray to God to give the departed pious soul a place at her feet. My deepest condolences go to the Prime Minister and his entire family at this difficult time. Om Shanti!” Jaishankar tweeted.
Heeraben Modi, who died on Friday at the age of 100, was an influential figure in the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From seeking her blessings to celebrating occasions with her, PM Modis’ adoration for his mother was widely evident. Writing a heartfelt note to bid farewell to his mother, the Prime Minister in a tweet said: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God…In Maa I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of a ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life attached to values.”
