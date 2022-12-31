House panel releases Trump’s tax returns





House Democrats in WASHINGTON on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns in one of their final acts before handing power back to Republicans next week.

The release of the documents, which cover the years from 2015 to 2020, is the latest chapter in a long legal battle between the 76-year-old former speaker and the House Ways and Means Committee, which sued in 2019 to get Trump’s financial support. information.

The returns cover nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages of returns for Trump business entities. Some personal information, such as social security and bank account numbers, has been removed.

The committee released its key findings last week in a 29-page summary – including that Trump regularly claimed large losses, cutting his tax payments.

Trump and his wife reported negative earnings in four of the six years in question, recording positive earnings to the tune of $24.3 million in 2018 and $4.4 million in 2019. The couple paid nearly $1 million in taxes in 2018 and $133,445 in 2019.

In 2016 and 2017, Trump’s federal tax bill was just $750. In 2020, the then-president declared a loss of $4.7 million and paid no federal taxes. Congress barred Trump businesses, including hotels and golf courses, from receiving federal aid in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic that year.

In 2015, the Trumps paid $641,931 in federal taxes after reporting a loss of $31.7 million.

The returns also give some insight into the former president’s business interests in China, where he said he spent more than $8.5 million on business expenses in 2015 and more than $10 million in 2016, so that he was running for president.

In 2018, Trump said he made nearly $1 million from sources in China. In 2019, that number fell to just $19 and disappeared in 2020, despite reporting $18,555 in deductions from business dealings with Beijing that year.

Tax returns also show Trump claimed foreign tax credits for licensing deals that allowed the use of his name on development projects and his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.

The release of the documents on the Friday before New Year’s weekend muted the conclusion of the long-running drama, with some followers of the Trump investigation saying the recordings were compressed into a .zip file rather than released as PDF web pages.

“A compressed file? How about displaying it on the Internet as pages. Sheesh,” tweeted filmmaker Jeremy Newberger.

Outgoing Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) did not personally tweet about the release Friday morning or issue a new statement, with the panel instead circulating a 10-day-old statement in which he stated, “A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They wield power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility.

Trump hit back Friday saying, “The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it and it is going to lead to horrible things for so many people. The great American division will now get worse. The radical left democrats have militarized everything, but remember, it’s a dangerous two-way street! The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and businesses. »

The Democratic-led committee said it needed the tax returns to review the IRS’ mandatory audit program for presidents. The panel’s executive summary stated that it found “there was only one mandatory audit started and none were completed during [Trump’s] four years in office.

Trump claimed during the 2016 campaign and throughout his presidency that he could not release the documents due to IRS audits. His political opponents have speculated that his tax returns could have shown he is less wealthy than he said he was, even undermining his status as a billionaire.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, said in 2016 that “we have good reason to believe there is a Donald Trump tax bomb. Either he’s not as rich as he says he is, or he hasn’t paid taxes as one would expect, or he hasn’t donated money to vets or the disabled as he tells us. ‘said.

The Trump Organization, Trump’s primary business entity, was found guilty Dec. 6 of 17 financial crimes, including tax evasion, falsifying business records and conspiracy over 15 years.

The 45th president’s longtime accountant, Donald Bender, testified at the Manhattan Supreme Court trial that Trump had reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010.

Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump said losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many companies he it owns through the Trump Organization.

The House Ways and Means Committee ultimately failed to resolve some of Trump’s biggest tax questions or produce a well-packaged and damning bombshell revelation.

The committee’s report last week said an IRS memo raised, but didn’t answer, major questions about Trump’s finances, including whether he properly claimed a conservation deduction of $21 million in 2015 tied to forest and grassland preservation near a Westchester County mansion he owned.

The Democratic report said IRS officials believe various other issues “are worth considering,” including Trump citing $105 million in losses in 2015 that were spread over future years to cut taxes. , concluding a $700 million loss that Trump spread over many years beginning in 2009 during the Great Recession.

The report says IRS agents were also interested in $27 million in deductions for unreimbursed expenses to so-called “S corporations” and other entities over six years and whether loans to children of Trump were really gifts intended to avoid tax.

It’s unclear how likely the IRS is to ultimately charge Trump with an offense, but federal tax officials are notoriously reluctant to commit resources to prosecuting wealthy taxpayers who can provide substantial resources to fight the allegations.

Meanwhile, President Biden has been accused of illegally underpaying Medicare taxes on more than $13 million in earnings in 2017 and 2018, and records from first son Hunter Biden’s old laptop indicate that the president may have taken as much as “half” of the revenue from lucrative income. The Biden family works as consultants in countries where he exerted influence as Barack Obama’s vice president, such as China and Ukraine.

“This precedent must now be applied to corrupt Democrats themselves. The new House Republican should immediately obtain the financial records of Joe Biden and his entire criminal enterprise,” Trump said. “Biden is a corrupt politician who has spent years selling out America around the world, including communist China, take a look at his accounts, take a look at all his houses and take a look at what his son Hunter contributed to the family.”

