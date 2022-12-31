“We are waiting for you, dear friend”: Vladimir Putin talks with Xi Jinping





Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Moscow and said it would show the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues.

New Delhi ,

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in February 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

By India Today Web Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit as the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, military cooperation and global issues on Friday. “We are waiting for you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are waiting for you next spring for a state visit to Moscow,” Vladimir Putin told Xi Jinping in an eight-minute introductory statement broadcast on state television. , reported Reuters. “It will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues,” Vladimir Putin said, adding that he aimed to strengthen military cooperation with China. READ | Russian World: Putin seeks closer ties with India and China with new foreign policy Although the two had a “substantial and constructive” meeting, no date has yet been set for Xi’s visit to Moscow, an official told Reuters. Xi Jinping, in his statement, told Putin that China stands ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia amid what he called a “difficult” situation in the world at large. READ ALSO | Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week So far, China has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has insisted on the need for peace. This contrasts sharply with Russia’s position on the China-Taiwan conflict. Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart that the road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be easy and that China will continue to maintain its “objective and fair position” on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should coordinate and cooperate closely in international affairs and stressed Russia’s willingness to engage in negotiations over Ukraine, according to Chinese media. READ ALSO | War and crime: the conflicts with which we enter 2023 Russia has publicly supported Xi Jinping’s position on Taiwan and accused the West of trying to provoke a dispute over the status of the autonomous island, which China claims as its own. “You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West,” Putin told Xi on Friday. . Meanwhile, the United States has expressed concern over China’s alignment with Russia. Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes it clear it still invests in close ties with Russia, a spokesperson said, adding that the United States is closely monitoring Beijing’s activity. Posted on: December 31, 2022

