Watching: PM Modi, his brothers perform their mother’s last rites | Watch | Latest India News

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites with his brothers in Gandhinagar after her last breath this morning. The Prime Minister and his elder brother Somabhai Modi were seen lighting their mother’s pyre at the crematorium as other family members surrounded them. Watch: PM Modi in tears as his mother Heeraben is laid to rest | World leaders express their condolences Read also | Rahul Gandhi sends love to PM Modi after his mother’s death: Extremely sad Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the crematorium and was seen in conversation with Prime Minister Modi. Live updates on the death of PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ahmedabad earlier today following news of Heeraben Modi’s death. From there he went to his mother’s residence. The Prime Minister carried his mortal remains and accompanied his mother in the ambulance on the way to the crematorium. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to his mother who turned 99 this year. He said that when he met Heeraben Modi on his birthday, she said something to him which he will always remember. Work smart, live life pure, his tweet read. Honoring his long glorious life, the Prime Minister said a century rests at God’s feet. Condolences poured in from different people in the political fraternity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, President Draupadi Murmu were some of the notable personalities who presented their condolences to Prime Minister Modi for his loss. Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to health issues. The Prime Minister had rushed to her side that very day and remained in hospital for an hour and a half. Doctors who treated her later said she was stable, and in a statement on Thursday, the hospital said she was recovering. Born in 1923, Heeraben Modi’s hometown was Vadnagar in Gujarat. She has five sons and one daughter, PM Modi being the third of six children. She lived in the village of Raysan near Gandhinagar with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A journalist with over 7 years of experience, I pretty much breathe in and out the news figuratively. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog ​​take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have a thing for true crime stories and love listening to such podcasts.

…See the details

