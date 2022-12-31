Donald Trump’s White House tax returns have plummeted. Here’s what we learned





After a years-long legal battle that reached the US Supreme Court, a congressional committee has released Donald Trump’s redacted federal tax returns.

On Friday morning local time, the House Ways and Means Committee released six years of the former president’s tax records, including his four years in the White House.

The treasure trove of documents follows two recent reports released by the Democratic-led committee, which investigated whether the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sufficiently scrutinized Trump’s finances while he was president.

“A president is no ordinary taxpayer,” Rep. Richard Neal, who chairs the committee, said in a statement Friday.

“They wield power and influence like no other American.

“And with great power comes even greater responsibility.”

Reports showed that the IRS only conducted one mandatory audit of Trump’s federal tax returns, which began two years into his presidency and never ended.

And this despite the former president paying US$750 ($1,100) in federal income taxes in his first year in office and none in his last year, while claiming huge losses that helped limit its tax bill.

In 2018 and 2019, he paid around $1.1 million in total.

“We expected the IRS to expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation, but we found no evidence of this,” Mr. Neal.

“This is a major failure of the IRS under the previous administration, and certainly not what we were hoping to find.”

Why is it important to know how much tax Trump paid or did not pay?

Trump’s tax returns provide rare and unvarnished insight into the real estate mogul-turned-reality TV star’s finances.

By refusing to release them when he ran for office in 2016, he shattered decades of presidential precedent and fueled speculation about his financial entanglements.

The New York Times has discovered that Donald Trump wrote off more than $70,000 for the hairstyle during his time on The Apprentice. (Reuters: Jeff Christensen)

Presidents have voluntarily provided this information since the early 1970s, when Richard Nixon submitted his tax returns to Congress after the IRS was criticized for not applying the necessary scrutiny to his returns.

“Every president has published his taxes and all of our candidates do,” said Steven Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

“And these taxes are a window into the financial character of our presidents.

“They tell us so much in terms of potential conflict, generosity, or a variety of issues that come up, including honesty.”

According to Mr. Rosenthal, the fact that a person follows the tax laws shows whether he sees taxes as a shared responsibility or a sport.

“I think Trump has already told us that he considers taxes a sport,” he said.

“This is disappointing to me, a tax policy buff.”

During a televised debate with presidential rival Hilary Clinton in 2016, Trump memorably claimed he was “smart” for not paying federal income tax.

He fought hard for years in court to keep his documents secret, while claiming to be a self-made billionaire.

Donald Trump has repeatedly dodged questions about paying little federal income tax and in some years none. (Reuters: Jonathan Ernst)

“The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” Trump said in a statement Friday.

“The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and beautiful structures and businesses.”

In a separate video statement, he called the publication of his tax returns “an outrageous abuse of power”.

The decision by the House Ways and Means Committee coincides with the last meeting of the United States House of Representatives before the new Republican-controlled Congress begins next week.

The committee obtained Trump’s documents from 2015 to 2020 in November, after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, voting last week to make them public with sensitive information redacted.

Several Republicans have already threatened to retaliate by releasing tax information related to President Joe Biden’s family, including his son Hunter.

What will tax professionals be looking for?

Much of the information provided by Trump in his tax returns has already been made public by the Ways and Means Committee in a Dec. 15 report by the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), which advises politicians on tax matters.

The JCT found that Trump and his wife Melania paid little or no tax in some years, routinely offsetting millions of dollars in reported income by claiming even greater losses.

The returns suggest Donald and Melania Trump reported losses every year from 2015 to 2020. (AP: Alex Brandon)

“What strikes me most are the losses that Donald Trump reported each year for the period 2015 to 2020,” said Mr. Rosenthal, who testified before the Ways and Means Committee in 2020.

“His businesses just lost money consistently. Sometimes $8 million. Sometimes $17 million, at the high end. But always a lot of money.”

The exception was in 2018, when Trump paid nearly US$1 million, after receiving a windfall from the sale of his father’s 1970s investment in a Brooklyn housing estate, as well as a other properties that he and his siblings inherited.

In other years, his reported income was from investments, capital gains and interest payments.

Recent fluctuations in Trump’s financial fortunes are consistent with the performance of his businesses throughout the 1990s and 2000s, according to Rosenthal, who referenced a hit 2020 survey of Trump’s checkered career by the New York Times.

“And the fundamental question is: are these losses legitimate? he said.

“Is Trump just a consistently poor businessman who generates a lot of real losses, or is Trump somehow inflating his losses?

“Either circumstance is not a good story for Donald Trump.”

What other red flags have been revealed?

Besides the staggering losses, the JTC pointed to several other potential red flags hidden in Donald Trump’s joint tax returns with his wife Melania.

These include dealings with three of his children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric, who paid their father tens of thousands of dollars in interest on ‘personal loans’, which may have been set up to avoid gift tax.

Returns show that Trump gave personal loans to his adult children. (Reuters: Gary Cameron)

He also questioned a $21 million deduction Trump made from money he paid to settle fraud claims about his defunct Trump University, as well as whether he charged personal fees as expenses. professionals.

In 2020, The New York Times found that he wrote off more than $70,000 for hairstyling during his time on The Apprentice, for example.

“The devil is in the details,” said Francine Lipman, a law professor at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

“And when you look at a tax return, it’s a page or two with aggregate numbers.

“One of the reasons we have an audit system in the United States is that taxpayers can put a number on a tax return, that’s true, but the taxpayer has the burden of proving the details.”

Ms Lipman said that while Trump’s tax avoidance tactics were in some ways common practice in the real estate industry, “like just about everything Mr. Trump does, he does it to excess.”

“He’s probably using other people’s money, the banks to buy real estate assets, and then using that debt, that leverage to take big depreciation deductions.

“Thus, depreciation is a legitimate tax deduction.

“But again, Mr. Trump is really taking it a bit to the extreme in that his capital cost allowances are large and the losses generated don’t stop.”

Did the IRS drop the ball?

The release of the tax returns is the culmination of nearly four years of work by the Ways and Means Committee.

His investigation also raised important questions about the internal operations of the IRS under the Trump administration.

In its Dec. 20 report, the committee found that the IRS flouted its own 1977 rule by not conducting mandatory audits of the president’s finances.

“During the previous administration, it was clear that the mandatory audit program was not a priority and was not resourced to ensure compliance by the former president,” the report said.

According to the report, an internal IRS memo noted, “With over 400 flow declarations reported on Form 1040, it is not possible to obtain the resources available to investigate all potential issues.

“To do a thorough review of those returns, we would need a much larger team than the current team,” he said.

The committee reviewed more than 1,100 records related to the IRS’ handling of Trump’s taxes, painting a picture of an agency unable or unwilling to consider the complex issues raised.

The ways and means committee received a wealth of internal IRS documents, as well as the former president’s tax returns. (Reuters: Evelyn Hockstein)

When the IRS belatedly began its only yet incomplete audit of Trump’s tax records, it assigned a single agent to the task.

It was good that Trump had much more complicated statements than other presidents, due to his decades as a businessman in New York, where his family business was recently convicted of tax evasion.

“The IRS’ own manual requires the IRS to audit the president annually promptly,” Rosenthal said.

“This does not happen.”

He also said the IRS “effectively outsourced” the audits to Trump’s own lawyers and accountants.

“It’s a big mistake and quite embarrassing in my opinion,” he said.

The committee released details of its investigation alongside Trump’s tax returns, calling on Congress to intervene and proposing legislative reforms.

“Our job has always been to ensure that our tax laws are administered fairly and without preference,” Neal said in the accompanying statement.

“Because sometimes even the power of a president can weigh too heavily.”

