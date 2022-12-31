Paschal Donohoe on the downfall of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and a guide for Labor MPs to rebuilding Britain The Irish Times

All In: How to build a country that works Author: Lisa Nandy ISBN-13: 978-0008480776 Editor: Harper North Guide price: 16.99

The Downfall of Boris Johnson: The Full Story Author: Sebastien Payne ISBN-13: 978-1035016556 Editor: macmillan Guide price: 22

Unannounced:: The Inside Story of Liz Truss’s Unexpected Rise and Quick Fall Author: Harry Cole and James Heale ISBN-13: 978-0008605780 Editor: HarperCollins Guide price: 20

The tumultuous debates and divisions over Brexit and the rise and fall of four Prime Ministers are just some of the seismic events that have gripped British politics. These recent books seek to explain more recent and dramatic developments.

Sebastian Payne is the author of Broken Heartlands, an outstanding analysis of how Labor strongholds turned to Brexit and Boris Johnson. A podcaster and former Whitehall editor of the Financial Times, he is now director of think tank Onward and a leading analyst of British politics.

His expertise abounds in The Downfall of Boris Johnson. It opens with an atmospheric depiction of a dinner party held at a private London club for Daily Telegraph commentators. I can write with confidence that dinners like this, in places like the Garrick Club, have never been a feature of Irish political life.

Carried away by the success of the world-renowned Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Johnson thought he was at his political peak.

Payne writes that the dinner and this self-confidence led to efforts to rescue a Tory MP, Owen Paterson, from parliamentary censure. A furious backlash from his parliamentary party led to the first cracks in the aura of political invincibility.

It was the beginning. Johnson and his team’s tale of dealing with the political consequences of parties in Downing Street makes for engaging reading. Payne is scathing about the advice offered to the prime minister and highly critical of his errors of judgement. The author is also complimentary about his role in supporting and arming Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion.

The exit from the high office he had dreamed of all his life was not due to his management of the issues that defined his political existence: Brexit, the pandemic or the war against Ukraine. The mishandling of sexual harassment allegations sparked a series of ministerial resignations that slowly and inevitably ended his tenure at 10 Downing Street.

The final and fascinating chapter assesses the question of whether it was always going to end this way? Payne asks if Johnson was ill-suited to the immense role that the post of Prime Minister has become?

The author argues that Johnson believed he didn’t have to face the consequences of his political actions, that the game was never truly over due to his agility, resilience and the scale of public support personal.

This judgment, for the moment, was erroneous. This work argues that Johnson will be part of Britain’s past.

The political life of his successor, Liz Truss, retains an obvious attraction for any political biographer. She started as a Liberal Democrat and ended as leader of the Conservative Party.

Writing for Out of the Blue began as she became a serious contender for Prime Minister. The book’s dramatic conclusion and career posed a familiar author’s dilemma if rush to print should outweigh opportunity for consideration? This could be motivated by fears that interest in Truss will wane as his reign fades into the annals of political lore. It is a mistake. His tenure was both short and profoundly consequential.

It’s a credit to the authors, Harry Cole and James Heale, that quality of writing isn’t sacrificed for speed. It is a much observed biography. It won’t help the reader understand the consequences of her administration, but it is a lucid explanation of the personal and political journey that shaped her.

Truss is a classic liberal. An aversion to a growing state, a devotion to lower taxes, and a commitment to individual rights, these are his enduring beliefs. These beliefs were combined with a combative approach. The authors quote veteran minister Michael Gove who observed that she was a firecracker and was very clear at all times about her priorities and tolerated very little opposition.

To destabilize was to govern. A rise through the ministerial ranks was derailed when she failed to defend the independence of the judiciary during bitter Brexit debates. Deft promotion of trade deals, building support as Foreign Secretary and a knack for branding via Instagram all led to his rehabilitation and then triumph in a grueling leadership contest. His political philosophy, bolstered by London think tanks and a select group of political advisers, inspired the mini-budget that ended his government.

A former colleague sums up her thinking as follows: let’s get as much hypoglycemia as possible, fill it with adrenaline and pump it into the heart. This meant that the patient would either be resuscitated, Pulp Fiction style, or they wouldn’t.

The authors conclude that for a decade Truss got away with trying to mix principle with pragmatism, alongside brazen opportunism. The highest offices of government, in times of great turbulence, demand more. A political project aimed at harnessing the power of the market economy has resulted in a misunderstanding of the limits of tolerance of these same markets.

The local consequences of global markets form the first chapter of All In. The author, Lisa Nandy, is the MP for Wigan, who has held many senior positions for the Labor Party. His book argues for the vital role of the state in managing the local, national and global consequences of markets.

The opening chapter focuses on his efforts to prevent Wigan Athletic, his local football club, from bankruptcy and disaster. A new owner, based in Hong Kong, purchased the club and immediately placed it into administration.

Her involvement in other local campaigns, including efforts to save a hospital and a pub, are an important theme in this book. However, this work has convinced the author that there is no local campaign scale that can substitute for an effective national state and international cooperation.

The chapter A nation of winners and losers focuses on the extent of regional inequalities in the UK. This is the theme that preoccupies Nandy. She is surely right to argue that the decline of our sense of belonging and local identity is a cause of erosion of the quality of life.

The book highlights the disparity in transport investment, where seven times the amount is spent per person in London compared to someone living in the North East of England. Similar problems obviously exist in our country, where the future of rural communities has been at the center of political debates and successive governments.

The answer is not unique to social democrats, it is that government matters. It must protect, defend and promote the public domain. This role needs to evolve, argues Nandy. We need new institutions suited to this stormy era. We need to fundamentally rethink the role of the state.

This reimagining is about accelerated decentralization within the UK, the use of power at the level closest to local communities. This includes the use of citizens’ assemblies. All In calls for a new art of economic governance with a foreign policy particularly focused on economic security. Tellingly, this does not imply reopening the Brexit settlement, but rather a more constructive relationship with the European Union.

This book ends with an appreciation of the Belfast Accord and the need for British politics to better recognize regional identities and for a country that can be comfortable with the multiple and overlapping identities of its citizens.

All In has a strong policy focus. The other books are different: personality matters, not the detail of politics.

Many common threads also connect them. Johnson, Truss and Nandy believe that British politics and, in particular, economic policy need a significant change in direction. They reject a stable, managerialist approach to politics.

Johnson launched a hard Brexit and wanted to tackle regional inequalities with his leveling program. Trusonomics aimed to spur economic growth with huge tax cuts funded by increased borrowing. Nandy argues for a big change in political institutions, a big return to localism.

Another common thread is that Brexit is the ubiquitous context for this work. It defined Johnson’s premiership, making him a prime minister of the utmost importance. Perhaps it also changed his sense of consequence, that quality Payne notes incisively. After all, if he could deal with the intense and visceral fallout of getting Brexit done, then maybe anything was possible, for him, in his political imagination.

Likewise, the natural evolution of the spirit that shaped a hard Brexit was Truss’ accelerated growth agenda. Out of the Blue succinctly summarizes the intellectual milieu within the Conservative party that inspired this approach.

Nandy also argues that uneven growth in the UK was a key contributor to the Brexit vote.

This collection of books is more than the first cut in history. They’re higher quality, very readable, and packed with information about what just happened and what might still happen.

Paschal Donohoe is Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and President of the Eurogroup

Further reading

This Sovereign Isle: Britain In and Out of Europe by Robert Tombs (Allen Lane, 16.99)

This book excels at placing Brexit in historical context. He argues that the UK and mainland Europe have had very different experiences of war and occupation. This, combined with Britain’s decision not to join the euro, has defined Britain’s relationship with the EU. A clear, stylish and scholarly book.

Middle England by Jonathan Coe (Penguin, 8.99)

It’s a warm, sweet, and beautifully comedic state-of-the-nation novel. Starting with the formation of the administration of David Cameron and Nick Clegg and ending with the fallout from the Brexit referendum. It’s the last in a trilogy, but it’s just as enjoyable as a standalone novel.

The Road to Somewhere: Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics by David Goodhart (Penguin, 9.99)

A prescient book, arguing that greater economic and cultural openness has undermined valuable local identities and pride. This fostered a sense of grievance and loss, ripe for exploitation by populism. An interesting companion to Lisa Nandy’s All In.