President Jokowi receives ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi

ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi also expressed belief that Indonesia could play a good role as ASEAN Chairman next year.

Posted on Friday, December 30, 2022 1:34 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo received ASEAN Secretary General (Secretary General) Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday, December 30, 2022. During his statement after accompanying the President, Minister Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi’s visit to express his gratitude for Indonesia’s support to ASEAN during his tenure as ASEAN Secretary General.

The most visible and beneficial support is Indonesia’s contribution to building the new ASEAN Secretariat, the foreign minister said.

The construction of the new secretariat building, Retno continued, is expected to improve the performance of the ASEAN secretariat. ASEAN meetings can also be held in Jakarta, at the ASEAN Secretariat building, the foreign minister said.

At the meeting, the Foreign Minister continued, ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi also expressed confidence that Indonesia could play a good role as ASEAN Chairman. ASEAN next year. The theme of next year’s Indonesian presidency, “The Epicenter of Growth”, is also considered appropriate to be the focus of the discussions.

The ASEAN Secretary General said the economic developments in each ASEAN country are quite promising. “With this promotion of economic development, the theme of Indonesian leadership, Epicentrum of Growth, is very appropriate to highlight,” he continued.

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister explained that today Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi officially terminated his duties as ASEAN Secretary General. In January, Foreign Minister Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi announced, will return to Indonesia to hand over to the new ASEAN Secretary General.

Accompanying the President to the meeting was the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.