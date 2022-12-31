Donald Trump’s tax returns released by Democrats to US Congress





Democrats in the US Congress released six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a years-long effort to investigate the former president’s finances.

The documents shed light on the former president’s sources of income and the taxes he paid, including in 2020, when he paid no federal income tax.

Mr. Trump reported significant losses in his businesses through favorable deductions that allowed him to minimize his tax bills. Nonpartisan congressional tax experts have said some of these deductions warrant closer scrutiny.

Every US president and major party candidate since Richard Nixon has voluntarily made at least summaries of his tax information available to the public. Mr Trump’s tax issue became a hot topic when he campaigned for the presidency in 2015 and 2016.

At that time, he repeatedly asserted that he had no objection to releasing his tax returns, but said they were subject to a very complicated audit.

However, the Internal Revenue Service did not begin auditing Mr. Trump’s 2016 tax returns until 2019, more than two years into his presidency. He launched a legal challenge to keep his statements private, but the Supreme Court ruled last month in favor of the committee.

The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it and it is going to lead to horrible things for so many people, Mr. Trump said in a statement Friday after his tax information was released. .

He added that the returns show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and wonderful structures and businesses.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee released the statements as part of its investigation into the IRS’ presidential audit program, which found the agency failed to review Mr. Trump’s tax returns during his tenure, as had been done with previous presidents.

Mr Trump, according to filings, said he had bank accounts in China, Ireland and the UK from 2015 to 2017, even when he was president. As of 2018, however, he only reported one account in the UK.

The statements also show that Mr. Trump claimed foreign tax credits for taxes he paid on various business ventures around the world, including licensing agreements for the use of his name on development projects. and its golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.

In several statements, Mr Trump appears to have paid more foreign taxes than net US federal income taxes, making payments to countries and territories such as Azerbaijan, China, India, Indonesia , Panama, the Philippines, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The release of the records comes days before Republicans regain control of the House and weeks after Mr. Trump began another campaign for the White House.

Republicans have condemned the quest for tax returns as politically motivated.

Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the panel, said releasing Mr Trump’s tax returns was a big mistake and would lead Congress to release the tax information of private citizens, political enemies, corporate executives. companies and unions or even Supreme Court justices themselves.

In the long run, Democrats will come to regret it, he said in a statement.

A report last week summarized Mr. Trump’s tax returns and also flagged dozens of potential audit triggers that the IRS did not pursue.

His tax release is the latest blow to Mr Trump, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the US Senate, and now faces legal trouble as he is mounting a candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Mr. Trump, 76, and his companies lost tens of millions of dollars from 2015 to 2020 and he was able to use those losses, while seeking major tax breaks, to minimize his tax bills.

It is legal to do so provided he has not under-reported income or inflated the amount of deductions, which can only be determined by a full audit.

The statements also give more details about how Mr. Trump benefited from his 2017 tax cut bill, which included tax breaks and expanded write-offs for some of the highest earners.

Agencies contributed to this report

Trump Tower in New York. PA

Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:16 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/12/30/trumps-tax-returns-made-public-by-democrats-in-us-congress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos