China-Pakistan relations: All-weather partnership through stormy times





Introduction

In a joint statement issued during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ two-day visit to China in November, Beijing reiterated that relations with Islamabad will always have the highest priority, reaffirming its support for sovereignty, territorial integrity , Security and Development of Pakistan (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China [FMPRC], November 2). Chinese leaders also expressed their appreciation for Prime Minister Sharif’s longtime dedication to China-Pakistan friendship (Dawn, Nov. 3). For its part, Pakistan stressed that bilateral relations are the cornerstone of its foreign policy and expressed its commitment to the one-China policy and its support on the issues of Taiwan, the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. The two sides exchanged views on the status of their partnership as well as the regional situation and the international political landscape. The two sides agreed on the importance of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership amid emerging global challenges, according to the joint statement (Express Tribune, November 2). Closing the year on this high note signals a likely continued growth of the bilateral relationship in 2023 and beyond, as both sides seek to manage intersecting global and domestic challenges.

“Regime change” in Islamabad and China-Pakistan relations in 2022

Pakistan has seen huge political upheaval this year, due to the dismissal of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government by parliament in a no-confidence vote in April. Following the ousting of the Khan government, a new coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif took office (Dawn, April 11). China closely followed developments during the no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister Khan. PRC Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is committed to the policy of non-interference, adding that as an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbor of Pakistan , we sincerely hope that all parties in Pakistan will stand united and uphold the major policy. interests of the country’s development and stability (Geo TV, April 1).

Khan said his ouster was the result of a foreign plot due to his pursuit of an independent foreign policy (China Brief, April 8). Accusing the United States of seeking to orchestrate his removal, he claimed that foreign funds were being used to produce regime change in Islamabad and accused the leaders of the main opposition parties of being part of this foreign plot (Express Tribune, April 1).

PRC media has also portrayed Pakistan as a victim of US political interference to prevent Islamabad from swinging to Beijing, part of a broader effort by Washington to contain China’s global rise. According to a Global Times op-ed: “Washington failed in its attempts to frame Khan, so it is possible that he has now meddled in Pakistani politics to overthrow the current government.” Moreover, the article argues that Western countries, especially the United States, do not want to see Khan stay in power since he has become tougher on them” (Global Times, April 6).

China-Pakistan Relations in a Changing International Context

China and Pakistan have sought to keep their relationship on a positive trajectory during a year that has been defined by international, regional and domestic challenges for both sides. For example, in March, immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi explained China’s perceptions of evolving geopolitical realities to his counterpart at the time, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Wang reassured Pakistan of China’s support, saying we must not allow the Cold War mentality or bloc confrontation to return to Asia, and must not allow small and medium-sized countries in the region to become tools or even victims of the great power games. no matter how the international situation develops, China will continue to view and promote China-Pakistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and will, as always, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity. We will be Pakistan’s most reliable partner and staunchest supporter, Wang added (Express Tribune, April 1).

On February 4, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to show his solidarity with China amid the boycott of the games by several Western countries due to human rights issues, including the repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang (FMPRC, February 6). Khan’s presence at the opening ceremony of the Olympics was highly appreciated by Beijing. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “We highly appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s presence at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games. [t]This shows once again that the rock-solid friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and supported by the two peoples (Express Tribune, February 9).

Military ties are the mainstay of the China-Pakistan strategic partnership. The highest body for bilateral military cooperation is the Pakistan-China Joint Military Cooperation Committee (PCJMCC). In June, a high-level Pakistani military delegation visited China amid growing tensions between China and the West. The two sides agreed to further strengthen their military ties and deepen their strategic partnership in a challenging global environment. The high-level military interaction also came at a time when Pakistan was also under pressure from the West to strongly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Express Tribune, June 12).

A revitalized CPEC?

In early November, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made his first visit to Beijing since taking office in April, meeting key PRC leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang (FMPRC, November 2). -Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as a key program of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but also aimed to boost the potential expansion of CPEC in Afghanistan (Express Tribune, November 2).

Sharif’s visit to China was mainly aimed at reviving the CPEC, which had faced growing challenges under the previous Khan government (China Brief, July 15). Although 28 projects worth $18.8 billion have so far been completed under CPEC over the past seven years, other projects worth $34 billion are at different execution or planning phases. The $10 billion railway project, Karachi Ring Railway and power generation projects worth $18.5 billion faced delays under the former Khan government (Dawn, October 29 ). The current government has blamed the Khan administration for not launching a single new CPEC program during its four-year tenure, with several projects on hold due to concerns from the Chinese side (The News, November 22). However, Sharif’s visit to Beijing appears to have sparked renewed enthusiasm for CPEC, with China pledging to implement a $10 billion railway project, the Karachi Ring Railway and production projects. of energy worth 18.5 billion dollars (Express Tribune, November 2).

Conclusion

Despite a difficult year, China and Pakistan have largely aligned themselves in international politics. Whether it’s the Russian-Ukrainian conflict or the backlash against China for its human rights record in Xinjiang, the two countries have backed each other. As a result, the China-Pakistan all-weather friendship is expected to continue in 2023 and beyond.

China has strictly upheld the policy of non-interference in Pakistan’s domestic politics even during April’s political crisis in Islamabad that led to the ousting of Khans. As the biggest foreign investor in the country, China has shown concern about political instability and uncertainty, but has avoided the temptation to play political favorites in Pakistani politics.

Moreover, China has close ties with the powerful Pakistani military establishment, which is responsible for the security of CPEC and other Chinese interests. For Beijing, a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan guarantees the security and expansion of Chinese interests inside and beyond South Asia. China sees strategically located Pakistan as the key to increasing its regional influence. It is also militarily bolstering and politically supporting Pakistan to counter India, which has increasingly aligned itself with the United States against China. Pakistan looks to China in times of global upheaval and follows the Chinese line on many international issues, such as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Both China and Pakistan have learned to accommodate each other on many international issues. For example, Pakistan’s frontline role in the US-led war on terror has not affected its enduring friendship with China. Human rights abuses in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang have so far not generated tensions between China and Pakistan, with Islamabad even rejecting the recent UN report on Xinjiang. This pattern is emblematic of the current state of relations. Despite the differences and occasional irritants, both parties’ commitment to a close relationship suggests that the all-weather strategic partnership will only deepen.

Syed Fazl-e-Haider is a contributing analyst in Wikistrat’s South Asia desk. He is a freelance columnist and author of several books including Economic Development of Balochistan (2004). He has written articles and analysis for various publications, including Dawn, The Express Tribune, Asia Times, The National (UAE), Foreign Affairs, Daily Beast, New York Times, Gulf News, South China Morning Post and The Independent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamestown.org/program/china-pakistan-relations-the-all-weather-partnership-navigates-stormy-times/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos