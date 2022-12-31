Turkey and Israel in Green Energy Partnership – OpEd – Eurasia Review

The timid rapprochement with Israel, initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Christmas Day 2020, has resulted in a major environmental achievement. On December 9, 2022, it was announced that an agreement had been signed for the world’s largest wave power plant to be built by the Israeli company Eco Wave Power (EWP) in the Turkish port of Ordu on the sea coast. Black. EWP, which was founded in Tel Aviv in 2011, has developed smart, cost-effective technology to turn ocean waves into green electricity.

The Oren Ordu Enerji company will award nine potentially suitable breakwaters to EWP for a period of 25 years, while EWP will be responsible for the construction and commissioning of the power plants and the sale of the electricity produced in accordance with a production quota to be determined for the site.

The $150 million project works by connecting an array of steel floats to an onshore generator through an undersea umbilical pipeline. The floats are articulated on arms fitted with pistons which pump in time with the rise and fall of the incoming waves. The plant, which will eventually produce 77 megawatts (MW), will be preceded by a 4 MW pilot.

Inna Braverman, Head of EWP, said: This historic agreement will allow us to supply clean electricity from Turkish airwaves for the very first time.

Inna Braverman, an Israeli entrepreneur and businesswoman, was born in Ukraine and came with her family to Israel when she was 3 years old. She founded Eco Wave Power when she was just 24, and under her leadership the company installed its first grid-connected wave energy network. in Gibraltar in 2016. EWP became the first Israeli company to be listed Nasdaq Stockholm She is the winner of the United Nations Global Climate Action Award among many others and in June received an honorary scholarship from the University of Haifa, her alma mater.

Unlike other green energy sources, namely solar and wind power, the waves are not only carbon-free but continuous. The oceans are in constant motion. As King Canut is reputed to have discovered, nothing can stop the sea. raised to be commercially viable. However, it was always expected that the costs would drop considerably, provided that more money for research and development was invested in the technology. This process now appears to be underway. Inevitably, the tide is turning.

Turkey’s relations with Israel as well, announced by Erdogan’s press conference on December 25, 2020, have changed for the better. For the previous thirteen years, relations between Turkey and Israel had been resentful to say the least. As a self-proclaimed champion of the Sunni Muslim world in general, and of the Palestinian cause in particular, Erdogan lost no opportunity to castigate, censure and berate Israel. His anger was particularly sparked by Israel’s 2008 incursion into Gaza in its effort to prevent Hamas from firing rockets indiscriminately into the country. It culminated in his venomous attack on then Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Davos conference in January 2009. The 2010 Mavi Marmara affair described by Erdogan as an armed Israeli attack on a humanitarian convoy, but of which much remains to be explained worsened relations between Turkey and Israel for six years. Diplomatic relations were not restored until 2016. Two years later, in 2018, when the United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved its embassy there from Tel Aviv, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel, and Israel followed suit.

All of this explains why Erdogans’ comments in December 2020 took the world by surprise. Among other conciliatory words, he said that our heart desires that we can move our relationship with [Israel] to a better point.

The reason for Erdogan’s leadership change remained a matter of speculation, but Middle East observers soon began to notice a marked decline in anti-Israel rhetoric. Then, on July 13, 2021, the media reported the unexpected news that Erdogan had phoned the newly elected President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, to offer his congratulations. The surprise was all the greater when it emerged that the call between the two presidents had lasted 40 minutes.

Official records of the presidential conversation report that the leaders agree on the importance of ties between Israel and Turkey, and the great potential for cooperation in many areas, especially energy, tourism and technology. Diplomatic relations, suspended in 2018, were restored later in 2021. Israel’s ambassador to Turkey was appointed in September, followed by Turkey’s ambassador to Israel in November.

This year, several Israeli ministers have visited Turkey, led by President Herzog, who was hosted by Erdogan in March. On November 17, as soon as it was clear that Benjamin Netanyahu had emerged victorious in the Israeli general election, Erdogan was on the phone to offer his congratulations. The two reportedly agreed to work together to usher in a new era in Ankara-Jerusalem relations.

Now comes the news of this ambitious collaboration in the field of green energy, the largest wave power plant in the world. The hope is that this Turkish-Israeli venture will pave the way for unleashing the enormous potential, currently locked away in the world’s oceans, to generate large amounts of carbon-free and environmentally safe electric power.