Putin invites Xi Jinping to visit Russia





BarcelonaRussian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Russia early next year. During a virtual meeting of the two presidents, this Friday, the Russian leader wanted to stage the good understanding with Chinese and in an eight-minute opening speech broadcast by state television cameras, he effusively told Xi Jinping: “We are waiting for you, dear president, dear friend, we are waiting for you next spring when a state visit to Moscow. This will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of the ties between Russia and China on key issues. ” According to Putin, the relations are “the best in history” and “endure every test with dignity , show maturity and stability and continue to develop.” Chinese state media, on the other hand, did not mention Putin’s invitation and stressed that Beijing would maintain its “objective and fair” position in the face of the war in ukraine a military intervention which he neither condemned nor explicitly supported. Putin, on the other hand, stressed the goal of promoting military cooperation with China, a point that reports from China’s state broadcaster CCTV also failed to mention. Xi Jinping’s introductory statement at the meeting, which was also livestreamed, was much shorter than Putin’s and in a more pragmatic tone. However, Xi also called his counterpart a “dear friend”. Russia’s growing international appeal after invading Ukraine pushed it to seek new markets and overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s main oil supplier. Just days before launching what Moscow still calls a “special military operation”, Putin and Xi had signed a “borderless” strategic partnership in which they expressed their common apprehensions towards the West. “You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West,” the Russian president told the Chinese. Despite using a more neutral tone, Xi also expressed determination to increase strategic cooperation with Russia amid what he sees as a “difficult” situation in the world.

