Imran Khan phoned Saqib Nisar to have Tareens review plea dismissed: Aun Chaudhry

LAHORE: In a new revelation, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Aun Chaudhry on Friday claimed that it had been decided in advance that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would get an NRO in the Bani Gala house case and that the disqualification of former party leader Jahangir Tareens was a balancing act.

Aun Chaudhry, a former PTI member, told Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath show host Shahzeb Khanzada that he had advance information about Tareens being disqualified in the asset concealment case.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court absolved Imran Khan of all corruption allegations and declared him an honest person, but disqualified Tareen for misrepresentation under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. .

Aun Chaudhry has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned the then Chief Justice to reject Jahangir Tareen’s petition for review confirming his disqualification.

I will tell the truth to the nation. I had advance information that Tareen would be disqualified despite providing all documents to the court. Tareens’ disqualification was a balancing act, Aun claimed.

The former PTI leader said it was decided that Imran Khan’s documents were incomplete as an NRO was being prepared for him.

When you (Imran) wanted power, you were even ready to beg for it, Aun said, adding that people would call the PTI chief to get Tareens’ review petition dismissed in the disqualification case.

He revealed that the documents provided by Imran’s former wife, Jemima Khan, related to a bank that closed its operations 10 years ago, leading him to believe Tareen’s disqualification was an exercise in ‘balance. The one (Imran) whose documents were incomplete was saved.

The Prime Minister’s aide said that before entering the government, Imran Khan held meetings with the army chief of staff (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former chief of the army. ‘Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hamid.

He told Shahzeb that Imran texted him not to come to his swearing-in event as Bushra Bibi had a dream and he should not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

He said there was such an atmosphere after their marriage that anyone could find a place in their good book after accepting Bushra Bibi as Murshad (mentor). In this way, people whom Imran disliked came closer to him after having baet (allegiance) with her.

Aun Chaudhry said that Bushra Bibi told Jahangir Tareen at a dinner after their wedding that she was not a jadugarni (witch).

He said Imran removed him as an adviser to CM when he informed him about the corrupt practices going on in Punjab and what Ahsan Gujjar and Farah Gogi were doing there.

He said that Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushras, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar would take their part in the transfers of the Punjab bureaucracy.

Wasn’t all this within the knowledge of Imran Khan? It was certainly, he said, to criticize the ousted prime minister for forcing an illiterate Usman Buzdar as chief minister of Punjab, which accounts for more than half of Pakistan’s population.

The former PTI leader said he respected Bushra and Farah more than his mother and sister, but Farah and her husband interfered in Punjab affairs.

They did not do it alone, they had the support of the house, he said, indicating Bushra’s involvement in Punjab affairs despite not holding public office.

Farah Gogi and Jameel Gujjar didn’t even have the power to call an SHO (Station House Officer). They accepted bribes and appointed ministers and officials.

