Best of Culture 2022: Day 31 – The highs and lows of the year: how ancient immersion got me through 2022

Our daily cultural Advent calendar is coming to an end, with our final entry into the highs and lows of 2022. Today: How the ancient world captured my imagination this year.

When former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was mooted about returning to the Premiership after Liz Truss resigned, I happily retweeted his exit speech in which he compared himself to Cincinnatus.

The Roman statesman is said to have left Rome to return to his plow for a bucolic existence, but he was then called upon to return to Rome and rule as a dictator.

Could Boris…?

Liz Truss also went Roman when she quoted philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca as she handed over to Rishi Sunak.

Just because things are tough doesn’t mean we don’t dare. It’s because we don’t dare that they are difficult, she says.

There was a lot of amusement when she mispronounced his name:

Anyway, it wasn’t a growing interest in British politics on my part, but more in ancient history. Perhaps it was a form of escape from the post-Covid, politically tumultuous world of environmental crisis and war.

But maybe this world is not so different from the old one.

I don’t know how it started. Maybe during confinement when I saw the 2005 again HBO Rome series with Ciarn Hinds as Julius Ceaser.

When I first watched the series, it changed period dramas forever: bloody, violent, sexy, and cinematic. And it hadn’t dated the second time.

The same can be said ofSpartacus blood and sand and arena godsstarring John Hannah as Batiatus, a memorable villain you love to hate.

I then dove into Roman Empire on Netflix a mix of documentary and drama chronicling the reigns of Commodus, Julius Caesar and Caligula, followed byDomina on Sky Atlantic.The series depicts the life of Livia Drusilla, wife of Augustus the first emperor of Rome and offers a new vision of the plot, the double crossing ‘I-Claudius’ version of his character.

German series Barbarians also caught my attention. It tells the story of the occupation of Germania by the Roman Empire and the rebellion of Germanic tribes led by Arminius – best known for the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in AD 9, where three Roman legions were destroyed .

Not as good as Vikings or The Last Kingdom, but Roman characters speak Latin!

I guess the real point of all this TV frenzy is that it spurred me on to read the real stories behind the shows.

I devoured books and audiobooks such as the classic and TV presenter Mary Beard’s’SPQR,Rome by Greg Woolf: An Empire’s Story’, to go back in time with‘177 BC: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline.’Not to mention the British historian and television presenter, Dan Jones‘ book, ‘Power and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages‘, which opens with an account of the sack of Rome in 410 AD.

And of course, there has been a boom in novels relating Greek myths from the perspective of women. by Madeline MillerCirce‘, Pat Barker’s ‘The Women of Troy‘, and onethousand ships‘ by Natalie Haynes are some of them.

Up my street after studying a lot of feminist fiction in college and good to see some of those old heroes with their toxic masculinity put in their place.

This takes me to ancient Greece and I even found a use for TikTok when I discovered an ancient Greek historianDr Ellie Mackin Roberts post videos on the site.

All of this inspired me to take several trips to the British Museum to see their ancient Roman and Greek collections, and to the British Library’s ongoing exhibition, ‘Alexander the Great: The Making of a Myth’which explores the forms his legend took during and after his lifetime.

Not to be forgotten here in Lyon, France, the ancient theater and the museumLyons and in neighboring Vienne Gallo Roman Museum.

But it’s not just me who’s excited about the ancient world in 2022.

It is also the anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, and the bicentenary of the first publication announcing the decipherment of Hieroglyphics in 1822.

With that in mind, I headed over to the current exhibition at the British Museums Hieroglyphs: unlocking ancient Egyptwhich covers everything from how hieroglyphs were deciphered and how they work to Egyptian identity.

Here I was speechlessRosetta stone (196 BC) with its trilingual inscription, in hieroglyphics, demotic and Greek, which provided the key to understanding the ancient Egyptian language and its scriptures.

Discovered in 1799 during construction work at Fort Rosetta/Rashid and ceded to the British after the defeat of Napoleon’s forces, calls were renewed this year for his return to Egypt.

Maybe it was pure coincidence around the same time my friend from Oz told me he had written a book about how he deciphered the ancient Minoan language known as Linear HAS.

In “Rewriting History”, Mark Cook argues that Linear A is a form of Egyptian shorthand and therefore “proves” that the island of Crete was once part of the Egyptian Empire.

But now we’re really going down a rabbit hole…