Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pledge to deepen bilateral relations

Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pledged to deepen bilateral relations, which the Russian president hailed as the greatest in history during a joint video conference on Friday.

During an annual year-end video call, held during the 11th month of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese leader made a veiled reference to what he called a complicated and quite controversial international situation, but said that his country’s strategic partnership with Russia would be strengthened.

Putin’s hesitant invasion of Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China to offset the effect of Western sanctions that have largely cut Moscow off from international markets and global supply chains.

Although Putin acknowledged Xi’s concerns over Ukraine at their last in-person meeting in September, China refrained from blaming Russia for the invasion and blamed the war on Western support for the invasion. Kyiv.

China has also increased its purchases of discounted Russian oil exports, helping to offset the effect of Western sanctions on Kremlins budget revenue.

Xi said he appreciated what he described as Russia’s continued willingness to resolve the war in Ukraine through negotiations, adding that China stood ready to help resolve the crisis.

The road to peace talks will not be easy, but as long as efforts are not abandoned, the prospect of peace will always exist, Xi said. China will continue to maintain an objective and just stance, work to bring the international community together, and play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis peacefully, he added.

Efforts for peace talks effectively collapsed in April following credible accusations of widespread atrocities against civilians in towns that Russian armed forces had previously occupied.

More recently, Putin blamed Kyiv for dodging negotiations and insisted that Moscow was ready to end the war after humiliating retreats from parts of four frontline provinces in southeastern Ukraine that Russia had attempted to annex.

The Kremlin has insisted it will only start talks if Ukraine accepts Russia’s control of the regions, making the idea impossible for Kyiv, which wants to take back the territory as a precondition for negotiations .

China’s growing strategic rivalry with the West over Xi’s claim to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island off China’s coast, and US sanctions against its tech industry have made Beijing reluctant to break with Moscow.

Putin said Russia’s partnership with China is gaining importance as a stabilizing factor amid growing geopolitical tensions, while Xi said the two sides should coordinate and cooperate closely in international affairs and each other. oppose unilateralism, adding that sanctions and interference were doomed to fail, all at once in Washington.

Xi is expected to meet Putin in Russia in the spring, continuing a tradition of rotating annual visits since he became general secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

Putin said the talks would demonstrate the durability of Russia-China ties on key issues for the whole world.

He visited Xi in Beijing in early February, two weeks before ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president has only left the former Soviet Union once for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran in Tehran since the war began in February, but sent his former alternate leader Dmitry Medvedev to Beijing with a message for Xi this month.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Beijing announced that Qin Gang, a close confidant and aide to Xi, had been promoted to foreign minister from his post as ambassador to the United States.

Although softer than other Chinese Wolf Warrior diplomats, Qin forcefully defended China’s position as geopolitical friction with Washington grew. However, while in Washington, he also launched a personal charm initiative that included free throws at an NBA basketball game and business galas.