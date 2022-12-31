Supreme Court should ban Imran Khan for life, asks Ayesha Gulalais | Pro IQRA News





Pro IQRA News Updates.

Peshawar: Ayesha Gulalai, former member of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf assembly and president of Jamaat-ul-Sufa, claimed PTI supports terrorism, Supreme Court should ban Imran Khan for life.

At a press conference in Peshawar, Ayesha Gulalai said Pakistan’s future was in grave danger, after Imran Khan’s leaked audio video came out, the nation realized that in 2017, i spoke to the nation about the identity of Imran Khan. Cover Khan’s sins.

He said I also didn’t know how Imran Niazi could send me such meaningless messages. In the West, if the leader of a political party is involved in financial or moral corruption, the workers themselves say they must resign.

Ayesha Gulalai asked that there be shame and modesty in Imran Niazi? Imran Khan has two faces because he is a hypocrite, one face is Islamic touch and the other is audio leaks, Pakistan’s future is at stake because of PTI’s obscenity.

He added that Imran Niazi believes in revenge, Imran Khan is not against inflation but takes to the streets to take revenge on the establishment and bring me back to power.

Ayesha Gulalai alleged that some people attacked my sister’s hospital in Bannu on the orders of Imran Khan and then they were declared advisers of Imran Khan. The former MP said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has effectively become Sri Lanka because no one is giving loans to the province anymore. He further said that terrorism is also increasing in KP and the PTI government does not care.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://proiqra.com/supreme-court-should-ban-imran-khan-for-life-demands-ayesha-gulalais-pro-iqra-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos