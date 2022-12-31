Donald Trump’s confidants tried to ban Ali Alexander from January 6. Trump would not budge.





When advisers to former President Donald Trump were helping organize the Jan. 6 rally outside the White House, Trump’s inner circle tried to stop Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander from speaking.

Trump confidants were so concerned about the president’s association with Alexander that, despite Alexander being the central organizer of the Jan. 6 rally, they repeatedly took steps to distance Trump from Alexander.

Alexander, whose real name is Ali Akbar, had a criminal record since 2007, when he pleaded guilty to stealing property and was sentenced to 12 months probation. But more than that, Alexander had become a far-right agitator. Prior to Jan. 6, he pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that current Vice President Kamala Harris was not black, and when the Harrington Hotel closed prior to Jan. 6, Alexander said that, If anything bad happens to the downtown tourist hotel in response to their decision, don’t ask me to report it.

And yet, despite all the warnings, Trump rescinded his advisers and made sure Alexander had a speaking spot if not on Jan. 6 at Trump’s rally at the Ellipse, then at least at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5.

This is one of the takeaways from a number of depositions released by the January 6 Committee in recent days, and it is further evidence of how far apart Alexander had become even before the January 6 rally. January turned violent and the lengths Trump went to give the far right a platform.

According to a host of depositions released by the Jan. 6 Committee this week, many of Trump’s most loyal and well-connected advisers were determined to ensure Alexander had no seat at the table.

The depositions include, for example, that Republican operative and friend of Donald Trump Jr., Arthur Schwartz, asked Trump’s senior adviser, Katrina Pierson, why are we letting our people share a stage with Ali Akbar and people like that?

Pierson was none the less disturbed. I am so pissed off. What bullshit, she replied.

It’s fucking backward, Schwartz fired back.

Others embroiled in a chaotic Trumpworld at the time thought Alexander and far-right provocateur Alex Jones were unwise.

Among those who quietly tried to have Alexander not included was Trump’s former senior campaign adviser, Taylor Budowich. He made a fairly candid admission in his testimony to the committee that how Ali Akbar and Alex Jones talk about political engagement goes against my beliefs about how we should act and be involved in political discourse, he declared under oath.

Budowich called the two people irresponsible, citing an experience when he was a student in Egypt around 2010. Specifically, Budowich told the committee a story about how a taxi driver suggested burning Egypt and leaving it. rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

I kind of rolled my eyes and said, okay mate, Budowich told the committee.

Yet while Budowich, Pierson, Schwartz and others expressed concern over Alexander’s inclusion in the Jan. 6 rally, the former president saw it differently.

According to depositions and the committees’ final report, as Pierson told Women for America First and Jan. 6 organizer Kylie Kremer, Trump wanted crazies like Alexander included. The former president noted that after the election, Stop the Steal leaders fiercely defended Trump in the public square.

It was Trump’s deputy communications chief of staff and social media guru, Dan Scavino, who wrote in a later text message that Trump referred to Alexander by name and ordered him to be on stage without being associated with POTUS or the main event, depending on the committee.

All the while, Pierson still opposed Alexander. She went to Scavino to explain why controversial speakers shouldn’t be included. But this plan to eliminate Alexander, Jones and Roger Stone was initially vetoed by Scavino.

Pierson was undeterred. She gave one last chance by going to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, writing in a text message, according to the committee: Things have gotten crazy, and I’m in desperate need of direction.

Moving the cast of controversial figures didn’t work, and she had to plead Trump himself at a Jan. 4 meeting, to keep the fringe on the sidelines and bar convicted felons from a not-so-veiled dig at Alexander to damage the reputation of other pro-Trump speakers.

Ultimately, Trump demanded that Alexander be given a speaking slot, according to the committee.

All the while, to this day, the former president’s entourage remains convinced Trump doesn’t know who Alexander is, despite demanding to know more about the far-right activist.

Trump certainly doesn’t know who Ali Alexander is, a source close to Trump insisted to The Daily Beast. And while Alexander may not have had or had a direct line with the former president, at one point he had Trump’s eye, most likely after leading a similar protest in Georgia. .

Other Trumpworld figures also seem to be cowering over Alexander. When influencer Kimberly Guilfoylea MAGA, engaged to Don Jr., was asked about Ali Akbar by committee investigators, she replied: Isn’t that what the terrorists are screaming for?

A source close to Guilfoyle insisted to The Daily Beast that she does not know Alexander. Kimberly has no idea who this person is or what he is doing, the source said.

(Guilfoyle, for his part, pocketed $60,000 for a two-minute speech on Jan. 6.)

When contacted for comment by The Daily Beast, Alexander would not comment on his relationship with Trump or if he had a direct line with the former president. But he insisted that Trump was a fan of his work.

Trump, donors and organizers want [sic] me. And that’s the movement I created, he told The Daily Beast. The losers who panicked didn’t want me. He further accused Pierson of reverting to her ghetto trickster ways and claimed she betrayed Trump. Trump supported me, he argued. (Pierson declined to comment.)

As Scavino pointed out, Trump backed Alexander’s word at least to some degree. As Trump demanded, Alexander spoke at a Freedom Plaza rally on the eve of Jan. 6, where he declared: Victory or death!

The next day, with the Capitol under siege, Pierson texted fellow senior Trump adviser Max Miller to explain why the shed fought so hard to keep some people out of this fucking scene.

The good news is that I was able to keep the crazies off the stage, she wrote, according to the committee.

Thank goodness, Miller replied.

While Alexander’s precise relationship to Trump or lack thereof remains unclear, a source close to Trump insisted that Alexander’s future in Trumpworld does not look promising.

The far-right activist is irresponsible, the source said, and talks about himself most of the time.

