Turkeys vow to become Europe’s gas hub give Biden sleepless nights





US President Joe Biden became agitated after the announcement of the Russia-Turkey partnership. The partnership aims to make Turkey the gas hub of Europe. But why is Biden shaken? Let’s find out. Alexei Millerthe director of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, has disclosed that Moscow and Ankara have started working on establishing a natural gas distribution center in Turkey. According to Miller, the project aims to promote fair and transparent pricing in the natural gas market. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in October the construction of a hub for gas supply in Turkey. As a result, the president claimed, Russia would be able to divert transits from the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea region. He added that the gas hub could be used to fix gas prices and prevent the “politicization” of energy in addition to acting as a distribution platform. The concept has been embraced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who says the EU will be able to buy Russian gas through his country. Thrace, in the European region of Turkey, is the suggested location and the pipeline and storage facilities are already in place here. Although the price, dates, scope and terms of the proposal have not been made public, the project has already drawn criticism and is widely seen as a threat to many countries, especially the United States. Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, said Washington continues to urge our allies to take steps to diversify their energy sources, in order to reduce energy dependence on Russia. . Energy supply is a crucial and divisive topic in international politics, causing problems between exporting and producing nations, as we have seen recently in the case of Russian gas and oil deliveries to Europe. , a trade that has been affected by sanctions due to the conflict in Ukraine. Read more: Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia team up to tear down Wests monopoly on electric vehicles Producers are obviously engaged in a vigorous battle for market share and will take advantage of every opportunity to “gain” ground over their rivals. The United States provided more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe via its pipelines than its biggest rival, Russia, for the first time in its the story in June of this year, a feat that would have been unthinkable just two or three years ago. However, this supply chain is still very dear because the intermediaries double the price of gas before it arrives in Europe. As a result, European politicians expressed their displeasure, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Read more: Turkey chokes off all oil lines from Europe In addition, Putin said during the “Russian Energy Week” that Russia could build additional gas pipelines to make Turkey a gas supply hub for European nations. However, the United States is not happy with Turkey playing such a role and is even less interested in Russia profiting from triangulated sales of its gas, as this would harm its economic interests and sales of its own gas. . Large-scale investments have recently been made in Louisiana and Texas to build facilities to process liquid gas for export to gas-hungry markets in Europe and other parts of the world. Washington is concerned about Turkey’s potential development as a “gas hub” because it would jeopardize its vested interests in the energy industry.

