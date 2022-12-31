Politics
A glorious century rests at the feet of God, says PM Modi on the passing of his mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs his mother Hiraben Modi’s last rites in Gandhinagar. | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Hiraben, died in a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday.
A bulletin from the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated, broke the news of her death on Friday morning. She breathed her last around 3:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce that his mother was no more. A glorious century rests at the feet of God In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life attached to values.
Posting her photo, he added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing that I always remember: work smart, live life pure.
The Prime Minister visited the hospital on Wednesday when she was admitted there after her condition worsened.
On Friday, after announcing his death, the Prime Minister flew to Ahmedabad to pay his last respects and attend the funeral in Gandhinagar. His last rites were performed at Gandhinagar in the presence of his family members.
Mr. Modi and his younger brother Pankaj Modi, with whom the late Hiraba lived, shouldered their mother’s beer. The Prime Minister performed the last rites with other family members by his side.
In a message; the family expressed their gratitude to everyone and stressed that all must move forward with the pre-decided commitments.
We thank everyone for their prayers during these difficult times. It is our humble request to each to keep the soul of the deceased in your thoughts and to continue with your pre-arranged schedule and commitments. It would be a deserved tribute to Hiraba.
Bengal Projects
After performing her last rites, the Prime Minister, who was due to launch development projects in West Bengal but was due to travel to Ahmedabad, joined the West Bengal project launch event via video conference from Gujarat.
Born June 18, 1923, Hiraba is survived by her five sons Somabhai, Amritbhai, Narendra, Prahlad and Pankaj and a daughter Vasantiben.
Born in Visnagar of Mehsana in northern Gujarat, Hiraba had lost her mother to the Spanish Flu as a child and has spent much of her life with limited financial resources and no schooling.
Visnagar is close to Vadnagar, the birthplace of Mr. Modis in the same district of Mehsana.
The Prime Minister used to visit him regularly to hang out during his visits to Gujarat.
Earlier in June this year, Mr Modi wrote a blog on his 99th birthday in which he wrote about various aspects of his mother’s life that shaped her mind, personality and self-confidence.
This will be the year of his centenary of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have finished his, the Prime Minister had mentioned in the blog.
He also recounted the hardships she faced as a child as she lost her mother and even after her marriage she used to work washing utensils and doing other household chores to supplement her meager income. family.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/a-glorious-century-rests-at-the-feet-of-god-says-modi-on-passing-away-of-his-mother/article66321757.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A glorious century rests at the feet of God, says PM Modi on the passing of his mother
- Tennis returner Zverev says he is weeks away from peak fitness | The mighty 790 KFGO
- China resumes international travel: Which countries are imposing new restrictions for COVID?
- Covid-19 strategy has been ‘optimized’, says Chinese Premier Xi Jinping
- Arata Isozaki, Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect, dies at 91ExBulletin
- Business News LIVE Today: The latest business news, share market news, economic and financial news
- Pel is remembered for transcending football around the world
- Chinese plane in South China Sea nearly collides with US plane DW 30/12/2022
- ‘Wonder Woman’ actor comments on viral video of restaurant fight
- Donovan Edwards wanted to become a Michigan football legend. Now he has the chance
- Fashion legend Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Antofagasta, Chile – EMSC