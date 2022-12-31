A glorious century rests at the feet of God, says PM Modi on the passing of his mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Hiraben, died in a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated, broke the news of her death on Friday morning. She breathed her last around 3:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce that his mother was no more. A glorious century rests at the feet of God In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life attached to values.

Posting her photo, he added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing that I always remember: work smart, live life pure.

The Prime Minister visited the hospital on Wednesday when she was admitted there after her condition worsened.

On Friday, after announcing his death, the Prime Minister flew to Ahmedabad to pay his last respects and attend the funeral in Gandhinagar. His last rites were performed at Gandhinagar in the presence of his family members.

Mr. Modi and his younger brother Pankaj Modi, with whom the late Hiraba lived, shouldered their mother’s beer. The Prime Minister performed the last rites with other family members by his side.

In a message; the family expressed their gratitude to everyone and stressed that all must move forward with the pre-decided commitments.

We thank everyone for their prayers during these difficult times. It is our humble request to each to keep the soul of the deceased in your thoughts and to continue with your pre-arranged schedule and commitments. It would be a deserved tribute to Hiraba.

Bengal Projects

After performing her last rites, the Prime Minister, who was due to launch development projects in West Bengal but was due to travel to Ahmedabad, joined the West Bengal project launch event via video conference from Gujarat.

Born June 18, 1923, Hiraba is survived by her five sons Somabhai, Amritbhai, Narendra, Prahlad and Pankaj and a daughter Vasantiben.

Born in Visnagar of Mehsana in northern Gujarat, Hiraba had lost her mother to the Spanish Flu as a child and has spent much of her life with limited financial resources and no schooling.

Visnagar is close to Vadnagar, the birthplace of Mr. Modis in the same district of Mehsana.

The Prime Minister used to visit him regularly to hang out during his visits to Gujarat.

Earlier in June this year, Mr Modi wrote a blog on his 99th birthday in which he wrote about various aspects of his mother’s life that shaped her mind, personality and self-confidence.

This will be the year of his centenary of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have finished his, the Prime Minister had mentioned in the blog.

He also recounted the hardships she faced as a child as she lost her mother and even after her marriage she used to work washing utensils and doing other household chores to supplement her meager income. family.