BCCI thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Rishabh Pants family and inquiring about cricketers’ health





On Friday, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) expressed its gratitude to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi after calling the Rishabh Pants family and inquiring about the health of the ticket office keepers after his car accident. Notably, Pant was seriously injured after his car crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire. He was driving the car himself and the accident happened around 5.30am on Friday morning when he reportedly felt drowsy and lost control of the car. Initially, Pant was admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee before being referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. He had two cuts to his forehead, a torn ligament in his right knee and also injured his right wrist, ankle and toe, as well as abrasions to his back. As soon as the news of Pants’ accident came out, his fans, teammates and several cricketers around the world wished him a speedy recovery on various social media platforms. Even the Prime Minister of India inquired about his condition and spoke to his family. The BCCI shared it on Twitter and thanked the PM for his gesture. The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji called the Rishabh Pants family and inquired about his condition following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance, tweeted BCCI. See more Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @Narendra Modi ji called Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his condition following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022 Earlier, Mr Modi, via his official Twitter account, tweeted that he was devastated after hearing the news of Pants’ accident and prayed for the good health and well-being of the cricketers. Afflicted by the accident of famous cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being, wrote the Indian Prime Minister on Twitter. See more Afflicted by the accident of famous cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022 According to the latest update, doctors at Max Hospital performed MRI scans of Pants’ brain and spinal cord. The good news is that all reports are normal. Doctors will now do an MRI of his knee and other joints today (December 31).

