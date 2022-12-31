Donald Trump Jr. demands ‘outrage’ for Joe Biden’s St. Croix vacation





Donald Trump Jr. is hitting out at President Joe Biden for taking a “tropical vacation” after a deadly winter storm ripped through large parts of the country.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump compared the supposed lack of anger over Biden’s Caribbean family vacation to the backlash Republican Sen. Ted Cruz received after fleeing Texas for Cancun, Mexico, amid a deadly winter storm and widespread blackouts in its home state in February 2021.

“Where’s the outrage over Joe Biden going on a tropical vacation while the country is suffering from a ‘Polar Vortex Bomb Cyclone’?” Trump tweeted. “Do you remember what they did to Ted Cruz? A president can actually do something about this stuff that a senator can’t and yet have complete silence? WTF?”

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2022

Although Trump said Biden was on vacation “while” the bomb cyclone was happening, the president actually left for the US Virgin Islands after the weather event dissipated. However, some storm-hit areas like Buffalo, New York, continue to deal with the aftermath.

President Joe Biden is pictured outside the White House on Tuesday as he departed for a vacation in the Caribbean. Donald Trump Jr. is shown in the insert at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas July 9, 2021. Trump asked on Friday why there wasn’t more ‘outrage’ over the Biden’s trip. Anna Moneymaker; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Despite his vacation, the White House disputes Trump’s suggestion that Biden refuses to ‘do anything about it’, insisting the president continues to work and monitor the situation while he is in St. Croix .

“No matter where the president is, he’s working,” a White House spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement this week. “The President will continue to follow updates closely and stay in close contact with staff in the new year.”

Trump’s suggestion that Biden received little to no criticism for taking his vacation is false. A number of prominent conservatives, including Cruz, have signaled their disapproval of the trip since Biden and his family left Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

“MASSIVE winter storms have crippled the country and Biden was taking a beach vacation in the Caribbean,” Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas tweeted Wednesday. “Where was the media demanding that he return to the White House to work? Did anyone even notice he was gone?”

MASSIVE winter storms crippled the country and Biden was taking a beach vacation in the Caribbean. Where was the media to demand that he return to the White House to work? Did anyone even notice he was gone?

— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) December 28, 2022

“Where is the media outrage over Joe Biden who abandoned his country during a historic blizzard to vacation on a beach in St. Croix?” tweeted conservative author and self-proclaimed “alpha male” Nick Adams.

Where is the media outrage over Joe Biden who abandoned his country during a historic blizzard to vacation on a beach in St. Croix?

— Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 28, 2022

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee described Biden’s trip as proof the president ‘doesn’t care what happens to the American public’ during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity Thursday.

“I mean, he could have at least filled Air Force One with a bunch of people from Buffalo, New York, and taken them to the US Virgin Islands for some time in the sun,” Huckabee said. “It would have been good.”

Critics of Biden’s trip didn’t come exclusively from conservatives. Progressive Democrat Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and congressional candidate, called the trip “unacceptable” while comparing it to Cruz’s 2021 excursion.

“If you were (rightly) outraged that Senator Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun while Texans froze to death last year, you should be outraged that President Biden vacationed while Americans froze to death in Buffalo last week,” Turner tweeted Thursday. “Both are unacceptable.”

If you were (rightly) outraged that Senator Ted Cruz went to Cancn as Texans froze to death last year, you should be outraged that President Biden vacationed while Americans froze to death. cold in Buffalo last week. Both are unacceptable.

— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 30, 2022

Some also criticized Biden for leaving the White House amid uncertainty on the US-Mexico border due to the legal status of the Title 42 immigration policy, which the Supreme Court temporarily extended just after the Biden’s departure.

“Where is @POTUS during this crisis?” Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana tweeted ahead of the ruling on Tuesday. “On vacation in Sainte-Croix.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for additional comment.

