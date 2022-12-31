



Everyone from the Lionesses to Brian May and Grayson Perry have been recognized in the 2023 New Years Honors List. Among the 1,107 people recognized this year, several MPs were honored for their political and public service. Last year, former Prime Minister Tony Blair was knighted, prompting millions to sign an online petition against his gong. This year two MPs who caused problems for Boris Johnson were granted knighthoods. Other backbenchers were honored for their contributions. Here, HuffPost UK explains who has been honored by the political world: Labor MP Chris Bryant – Knighthood Labor MP Chris Bryant. Yui Mok – PA Images via Getty Images Chris Bryant, the outspoken Labor MP for Rhondda, is chairman of the powerful Commons Committee on Standards. He was chairman of the watchdog when he recommended Tory MP Owen Paterson be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days for breaking rules on paid lobbying by MPs. The scandal set off a spiral of events that ultimately ended in the downfall of Boris Johnson. Johnson, then Prime Minister, tried to rewrite the disciplinary procedures to overturn the finding – infuriating Tory MPs. Sir Chris also sharply criticized Johnson over the lockdown parties in Downing Street and recused himself from chairing the privileges committee after launching an inquiry into whether the former prime minister lied to parliament. Sir Chris told the PA news agency he was very shocked when he learned he was to be knighted, describing it as an honor for the whole committee. Obviously the moment Owen Paterson threw a huge boulder in the middle of an icy pond, but hopefully the new code of conduct we agreed just before Christmas will put Parliament back on track. Tory MP Dr Julian Lewis – Knight Conservative MP Julian Lewis. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Dr Julian Lewis, Conservative MP for New Forest East, is chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Sir Julian baffled Johnson’s plans to install former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling as ISC chairman when he won the backing of opposition members of the committee to get elected to the post at the square. He was punished for his refusal to toe the party line by having the Conservative whip removed although he was later reinstated. Conservative MP Alok Sharma – Knight Alok Sharma, President of COP26. Alok Sharma, Conservative MP for Reading West, receives a Knighthood in the Overseas Honors List for his leadership of the Cop26 climate change conference. The former Cabinet Minister helped the UK strike a historic deal with individual countries that will help tackle climate change in the future. Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson – Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson. Beresford Hodge – PA Images via Getty Images Andrew Stephenson, Tory MP for Pendle, served as Conservative Party co-chairman under Boris Johnson’s caretaker government. Individuals are recognized with this honor if they have a significant but lesser role at the national level or a prominent role at the regional level. Conservative MP Helen Grant – Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Conservative MP Helen Grant. Jan Kruger via Getty Images Helen Grant, Conservative MP for Maidstone and the Weald, was honored for her political and public service. She was the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education and Trade Envoy to Nigeria. People are appointed OBE if they have a major local role in an activity, including people whose work has brought them national prominence. A total of 219 people were honored in the latest list. Government gongs There is also honor for former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, Sir Tom Scholar, who was summarily sacked by Liz Truss on his first day in office. Sir Tom is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath. His sacking was widely seen as a sign of Truss and then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s impatience with orthodox Treasury economic thinking. He was also credited with contributing to the turmoil in financial markets following Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget that led to the pair’s plunge after less than two months in power. British ambassadors to Ukraine and Russia, Melinda Simmons and Deborah Bronnert, are also receiving feminizations. Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft is given a Knighthood, while former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

