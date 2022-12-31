Imran Khan calls ECP gov’t ‘Team B’ for dodging Islamabad polls LG – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan calls ECP ‘Team B’ of government for dodging Islamabad LG polls

December 31, 2022 1:05 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday denounced the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for failing to hold local elections in the capital.

By challenging the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hold polls in Islamabad on December 31, the ECP had once again proven that “this is a B team of the imported government and its patrons “.

Mr Khan, who has been calling for a snap election in the country since being ousted in a no-confidence vote last April, said the PDM was avoiding the election because it was afraid of the public.

“The right to vote is a fundamental democratic principle and the PTI wholeheartedly supports it,” he said.

Despite clear orders from the IHC to hold LG polls in the capital on Saturday (December 31), the ECP did not comply with the orders as the polling process did not take place.

Meanwhile, the PTI is mobilizing voters to reach polling stations. A number of people gathered at polling stations in different areas including Saidpur village to exercise their right to vote but they were shocked to see that polling staff were not present.

On Friday, the IHC ordered the ECP to proceed with the LG election according to schedule. Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the orders while hearing the motion of the PTI and the JI against the electoral body’s verdict to delay the elections “for the time being” due to the government’s decision to increase the number of union councils (UC).

Following the verdict, the ECP called an emergency meeting last night when it was informed that more than 14,000 election workers were teachers and employees of other departments and were on summer vacation. winter, which made it difficult to conduct the elections.

