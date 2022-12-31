Debt spiral engulfs Turkish voters months before election

ANKARA (AFP) – The growing pile of debt notices covering the Ankara district mayor’s office hints at the depth of the economic crisis facing Turkish voters months before crucial presidential elections.

The warnings and summons end up being sent to Ali Golpinar – the muhtar of one of the working-class suburbs of the Turkish capital – when they cannot be delivered to the address indicated by the debtor.

Golpinar says the number of them he receives daily has doubled to around 40 in the past two years.

This generally reflects what happened to consumer prices in Turkiye over the same period. The official inflation rate has reached 85% in the last year alone.

“And those are just the undelivered letters,” Golpinar said from behind his messy desk.

“Imagine how many there are altogether. People can no longer pay their debts.

According to Turkish media, the total number of debt collection cases increased by around 1.5 million in one year and exceeded 24 million at the height of the crisis in August.

The top banking regulator says the value of unpaid individual loans in the country of 85 million people rose from TRY 17 billion to TRY 29 billion ($1.6 billion) between March and September.

FRIENDLY GROCERERS

Turkey’s most recent economic troubles began when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a longtime foe of high interest rates – pushed the central bank to start tackling persistent inflation by lowering the cost of borrowing in September 2021. The policy contradicts conventional economics and has turned Turkey into a no-go zone reserved for foreign investors.

A resulting currency crisis wiped out savings and forced Erdogan to launch an expensive social support system that tried to preserve living standards — and his own grades ahead of elections scheduled for June.

His government has tripled the minimum wage over the past year and increased salaries and state pensions.

But soaring rents – up 163% last year in Ankara – and household spending have forced many to revive the old tradition of buying on credit at friendly neighborhood shops.

“Applying for a bank loan is risky, but the local grocer knows you,” Golpinar said. “He won’t refuse you.”

The system operates entirely on trust and does not involve any interest payments or signed documents.

“More and more customers are asking to buy on credit,” acknowledged grocer Yuksel Kurt.

Kurt writes down all the money owed to him in a worn-out notebook he keeps next to his cash register.

The grocer says he ends up turning some people away “because I know they’ll never refund me. If a debt has not been repaid after six months, we know that we have to cancel it”.

DEBT DILEMMA

Economist Erinc Yeldan said Turkey was suffering the fallout from a years-long policy that encouraged cheap loans to achieve rapid economic growth rates.

Turkey’s growth has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic and reached 11% of gross domestic product in 2021 – the highest rate in the Group of 20 major economies.

Erdogan cites these figures while advocating a “new economic model” built on national production and exports. “Turkiye has voluntarily increased its external and internal debt,” Yeldan said.

Anti-poverty campaigner from the main opposition CHP party, Hacer Foggo, said the policy allowed people with no fixed income to get cheap loans.

These same people “face the dilemma of choosing between paying their rent, taking their child to the doctor, or paying off their loans,” she said.

Opposition-led city governments – including Ankara and Istanbul – have set up websites that collect donations to help the needy pay their utility bills.

Erdogan’s government also heralds a steady stream of populist measures entering the election campaign. One of the latest is to push creditors to cancel debts below 2,000 TRY (105 USD).

Those announcements have helped buoy Erdogan’s dwindling numbers as he tries to extend his rule into a third decade in what promises to be a close vote.

But Golpinar said he has yet to hear from anyone who has completed all the necessary paperwork to get debt forgiveness. “I don’t know a single person who has taken advantage of this,” the district mayor said.