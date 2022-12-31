World leaders offer condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother

Condolences began pouring in from around the world following the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother in a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was one of the first world leaders to offer his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Kishida tweeted, “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. That his soul rests in peace.”

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’, Prachanda’ also expressed sadness over the death of Prime Minister Modi’s mother.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Nepal said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia In this hour of mourning, I express my sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi ji and family members and pray for eternal peace to the deceased soul.

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered his condolences on the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. He tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family in this hour of mourning.

Former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed condolences over Heeraben’s passing. He tweeted, “My sincere condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji and her family on the passing of her venerable mother Heeraben Modi. May his eternal soul attain Moksha.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis AlIPsov offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the passing of his mother. He tweeted: “My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the greatest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann tweeted: “My most sincere and deepest condolences to the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss.

Heeraben Modi died at around 3.30am today at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were present for Hiraba Modi’s last rites.

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Gujarat this morning, first paid his respects to his mother at his residence in Raysan and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Informing of the death of his mother, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a Karmayogi disinterested and of a life attached to the values. .”

Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said: ‘When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that to work smart, to live the life with purity, that is to say, to work with intelligence and to live life with purity.