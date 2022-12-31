Politics
World leaders offer condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother
Condolences began pouring in from around the world following the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother in a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was one of the first world leaders to offer his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Kishida tweeted, “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. That his soul rests in peace.”
Means PM @Narendra Modi, I would like to offer my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. That his soul rests in peace.
(@kishida230) December 30, 2022
Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’, Prachanda’ also expressed sadness over the death of Prime Minister Modi’s mother.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Nepal said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia In this hour of mourning, I express my sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi ji and family members and pray for eternal peace to the deceased soul.
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Smt. Heeraba Modi, beloved mother of the Prime Minister @PMOIndia In this hour of mourning, I express my sincere condolences to PM Modi ji and family members and pray for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased.
Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) December 30, 2022
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered his condolences on the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. He tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family in this hour of mourning.
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My sincere condolences to the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi ji at the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of mourning. pic.twitter.com/1MxGHMbLms
Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) December 30, 2022
Former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed condolences over Heeraben’s passing. He tweeted, “My sincere condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji and her family on the passing of her venerable mother Heeraben Modi. May his eternal soul attain Moksha.
My sincere condolences to Shri @Narendra Modi ji and his family on the death of his Venerable Mother Heeraben Modi. May his eternal soul attain Moksha.
Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) December 30, 2022
Russian Ambassador to India Denis AlIPsov offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the passing of his mother. He tweeted: “My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the greatest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti.
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann tweeted: “My most sincere and deepest condolences to the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss.
Heeraben Modi died at around 3.30am today at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were present for Hiraba Modi’s last rites.
Prime Minister Modi, who reached Gujarat this morning, first paid his respects to his mother at his residence in Raysan and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.
Informing of the death of his mother, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a Karmayogi disinterested and of a life attached to the values. .”
Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said: ‘When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that to work smart, to live the life with purity, that is to say, to work with intelligence and to live life with purity.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/world/world-leaders-offer-condolences-to-pm-modi-over-demise-of-his-mother-1503142370.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World leaders offer condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother
- Debt spiral engulfs Turkish voters months before election
- Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
- How dress-up games opened the floodgates of fashion for small-town kids
- ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ parents speak out after it was revealed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose aged 18
- What’s up with Xi Jinping? Many citizens want to “flee” China
- 2022 was a banner year for US EV battery factoriesExBulletin
- What connects seafood chowder and real tennis? The Saturday quiz | Life and style
- penny: Actor Bob Penny of ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ dies at 87
- Imran Khan calls ECP gov’t ‘Team B’ for dodging Islamabad polls LG – Pakistan
- Some of the biggest fashion trends of 2022
- All Politicians Recognized in 2023 New Year’s Honors List