Does Xi Jinping want to export Covid to the world?
I don’t get scared easily, but today after spending 24/7 on social media sites and everything made and revealed from China by its citizens, I’m scared for my country and for the world. Xi not only backtracked on his Zero Covid policy, but removed all restrictions on flights and travel to and from China.
It’s like deja vu.
You’ve already seen this unfold just two years ago when the Wuhan virus hit the world, only because Xi lied about its origins, its contagion, and the enormous death and destruction it would leave in its wake. But as a precaution, as he knew of its deadly impact, he shut down Wuhan, and he allowed its unsuspecting citizens to travel abroad and spread it like a pandemic the world has never witnessed on this scale. or size before.
We have all lost loved ones. Millions of businesses and jobs lost; every country has had to scramble to get face masks and protective suits for its doctors and frontline workers. India practically did it and with the onboarding of our scientists, vaccine makers and pharmaceutical companies, we got ventilators, medicines, masks and hand purifiers within months.
We never had a zero covid policy but with our amazing vaccines and smart lockdowns we suffered fewer deaths than the US but it was still devastating as no country really knew how to deal with the virus Chinese because so far they have not provided us with transparent data. , on how it happened or on the sequencing of the gene.
That’s why I’m afraid. Recently I heard that Milan in Italy had inbound flights from China and 50% of people had Covid when checking in. But is checking enough? What if he doesn’t show up immediately and the passengers mingle with the population?
With how the new strains, including a Chinese-born doctor who worked with the prestigious Walter Read Hospital in the United States, says the lack of data transparency in China means they not only have the omicron strain , but based on the numbers of young and old dying in China, from pneumonia it could be Delta as well as two new strains. Even a doctor in China who treated patients said that out of 100 cases, he was responsible for 80 pneumonia deaths. It looks a lot like the Delta variant. But the CCP cleverly eliminated pneumonia as a cause of death for Covid. While thousands are dying, figures show three or four deaths from Covid. It would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous. Hospitals are overflowing in many major cities and crematoriums are working overtime, but families have to wait a week to get a reservation to cremate loved ones.
After two years of China following the Zero Covid policy which means people with Covid have been quarantined en masse in makeshift hospitals and infected even those without Covid and entire areas and cities have were totally blocked.
Many times entire buildings full of people were taken into quarantine, even though only one had Covid. Thus infecting them all in huge warehouses where neither medical treatment nor drugs were available as they should have been.
It was the Chinese way of controlling the spread. No vaccinations that worked and put fear of God in people even when the rest of the world had opened up to vaccinations and business as usual.
Omicron, which was highly infectious, required no hospitalization, as in my case and many of my family members. It was simply a flu or a stuffy nose sometimes accompanied by a cough. What is happening in China today simply cannot be Omicron alone. Not when X Ray after X ray shows White Lungs, where disease has destroyed the lungs and death follows quickly.
Meanwhile, Xi said that from January 8, 2023, Chinese people will be able to travel abroad and their favorite destinations are Australia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan. America and Thailand. But that doesn’t mean flights with Chinese won’t land in India and even if we test them, isn’t it foolproof for the extra strains they may be carrying?
Can Chinese travelers from Hong Kong and the mainland be prevented from travelling? If they don’t have a visa, it could be done. But is the world united in this? What about Indians, Americans, and other citizens their nations must accept because they don’t need visas?
Will they become spreaders of Covid new variants against which native populations may not have been vaccinated or may not have immunity?
Are we witnessing a repeat of what we went through before?
It would be devastating to our citizens, our businesses, our poor and our frontline workers. Can we insist on quarantining travelers as the Covid test may not come back positive until the disease appears.
These are crucial questions that will need to be addressed by scientists and physicians everywhere. Xi would like nothing better than to bring the world to its knees. He has no qualms about letting millions of people die under his watch as Mao did before him by modeling himself on Mao.
But the world knows it. I was stunned when Xi announced he was opening up to travelers and Wall Street was thrilled. Wall Street made the CCP and Xi what they are today. But for a little money, they don’t care what China does to the world. This must change. If companies and nations do not respond with one voice, China will become even more emboldened, after all the devastation and death of the past two years, I expected China to become the pariah of the world, but it seems all the world is taking is a bit of cosmetic action and that is making China more belligerent and more hegemonic.
