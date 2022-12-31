Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Nicola Sturgeon in Bernard Ponsonby’s political review

As the latest strains of Auld Lang Syne greeted 2022, there must have been a feeling that after two years spent largely in lockdown, the new year would bring a return to normalcy.

A bit of normality, a bit of a new year.

This year has bid a final farewell to life in the deep freeze of the pandemic, only for a cost-of-living crisis to shout an unwelcome hello. He continues to scream and threatens to go deaf in 2023.

At times, the politics of the banana republic seemed more stable than that of the United Kingdom.

It started with a (planned) censure from Sue Gray over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s breach of lockdown rules, those occasional acts that seemed harmless enough, but spoke volumes about the arrogance of a man who has dragged his office into the gutter and then decided on another party once he got there.

TVI Boris Johnson was pictured drinking at a party in Downing Street during the lockdown. TVI

The people, separated from their loved ones as they breathed their last, could barely hide their contempt for the pantomime premier, a man who may have had a face of shame but clearly couldn’t feel it, otherwise he would have did the only decent thing and quit.

Of course, he went to the end. The people who put it there tried to save themselves from their own judgment.

Johnson clawed and scratched to save his work, to crush his opponents with the enormity of his own ego. In the end, even his ego wasn’t big enough to measure the vastness of the people who wanted him gone.

Instead, they helped propel Liz Truss to the top job in another example that Tory MPs’ biggest enemy is the choices they help make.

Truss defeated Rishi Sunak for the top job, redefining the rulebook that it’s perfectly possible to win a popularity contest without the help of a personality.

Sunak’s crime in the minds of conservative members was raising taxes. She was a conservative from a small, low-tax state.

She was rushed to Downing Street in near-hysteria for being bold in dismantling a social democratic consensus that has turned to government at every turn to save the country from all trouble.

Flickr Liz Truss left Downing Street just weeks after arriving. Flickr

But that bunny-in-the-headlights premiership became the shortest ever.

She knelt before the capitalist god without ever understanding how it worked. Governments are not sovereign when the markets decide that your economic policy lacks credibility.

And so, the conservatives ended up where they started in terms of politics. A tax hike from Rishi Sunak, although this time he made his bed at number 10, not 11 Downing Street.

A high-speed choreography of mayhem could have been put on Yakety Sax or, as you may know, the theme that ended Benny Hill’s show, as he ran frantically looking for some ass to pinch.

In the chaos, the politics of managing the cost of living crisis rebounded in search of a steady hand and a more stable mind.

2022 was the year the Conservatives gave you higher taxes, then rolled them back, only to bring them back in a new, more aggressive form.

This was the year households were told that energy bill assistance would last for two years. Then they changed their minds.

It was also the year they caused a run on pensions and forced the hand of the Bank of England, which duly discharged the mortgage misery for millions.

Theresa May and Boris Johnson previously announced that austerity was dead. Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt didn’t get the memo, and in the biggest uprising since Lazarus, he came back with a vengeance.

Ordinary people, squeezed by a decade of austerity thanks to Tories and Liberal Democrats (how quickly THEY forget), are now facing further cuts to household income in an era of runaway inflation.

If bankers creating the financial earthquake of 2008 and Threadneedle Street’s inertia to take their inflation target seriously helped fuel the crisis of 2022, then again it is the worker who is being asked to make sacrifices.

The problem is that the hell of what some households are facing has led to largely apolitical people deciding enough is enough.

2022 was the year that politicized those who just wanted to get on with their lives and pay their bills. At the prospect that they can’t do the responsible thing because they don’t have the money, they decided to retire from their job.

STV News The cost of living crisis triggered strikes in the public sector. STV News

At the right time and looking for any desperate stake to turn away from their own guilt, ministers play the union bogeyman card, activists taunt, politically motivated men and women, as they were called in the 1970s .

Now some of these ministers are too young to remember the 1970s. I am not. The comparisons are absurd.

Some striking for the first time or the first industrial action in an industry in 40 years is not the industrial relations of the 1970s.

What is absolutely 1970s politics is the way Tory ministers enthusiastically jump on a bed in hopes of crushing the reds hiding below.

Closer to home, the Scottish government continues to struggle and is largely failing to address the issues at home.

Just about everything in the NHS is not working as it should. Wait times, ambulance response times, A&E wait times, bed blockages, waiting times for routine operations, NHS dentistry, availability of social care places. It goes on and on and it amounts to complete failure.

This failure was there before the pandemic, and it is even more acute as we come out of it.

Problems also in education – and don’t mention the ferries…

On second thought, mention the ferries.

Hundreds of millions of dollars wasted and not a single resignation, an apparent belief that debating your solution to a problem against a second-rate official opposition will somehow get you out of it.

It seems the prism of the constitution has given the SNP government an endless supply of get-out-of-jail cards, as the traditional rules of electoral reckoning would force them to work with such a record.

On the constitution, 2022 was the year that Nicola Sturgeon ran out of road.

STV News Nicola Sturgeon addresses supporters after the court ruling on indyref2. STV News

The madness of going to the Supreme Court to be told what she already knew (Holyrood is not sovereign on the question of the British constitution) led her with a messy second part of Plan B.

Using the general election as a de facto referendum is constitutionally illiterate. Declaring a general election does not relate to its primary objective (to elect a parliament) but to another question altogether does not change anything.

And even if 50% plus one of those who vote for the independence parties, why would Westminster accept this term when it has turned a blind eye and turned a deaf ear to several previous terms?

Independence in the UK is tantamount to a revolution, but the leader of the SNP is a security-minded politician who, by refusing to live dangerously, will anchor a legacy defined by the pursuit of a strategy that cemented the foundations of the status what.

2023, I sense, will be a year when governing north and south will be an exercise in playing an old song. Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon’s narrative is unlikely to change.

It doesn’t matter so much to Sturgeon as there is no Holyrood election on the horizon, although I feel the next UK general election, due in 2024, will be his last act on the stage.

When Plan B fails, she will conclude that the campaign for independence needs new leadership. Many independence activists believe that is the case now.

Sunak will huff and puff, but I expect the pain of 2022 to intensify in 2023 and still be a factor in 2024.

Expect more Tories to announce they are stepping down from parliament, knowing their only certainty is a date with the gallows.

British Parliament Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting? British Parliament

Labor has the advantage of not presiding over this unprecedented disaster for families and Sir Keir Starmer is a safe pair of hands.

But, like Nicola Sturgeon, he is a security-conscious politician who is perhaps too managerial for his own good.

Maybe it’s something about lawyers? I don’t have to go off-road on it or anything.

When that happens, Happy New Year.