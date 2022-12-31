Politics
Putin Invites Xi Jinping to Moscow in 2023, Says Russian-Chinese Relations Best Ever
Melissa Velsquez Loaiza
(CNN) An online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping began on Friday.
In an opening speech broadcast on Russian television, Putin invited Xi to Moscow in the spring of 2023.
Putin said that against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese partnership as a stabilizing factor is increasing.
He said that relations between the Russian Federation and China were “the best in history and have stood all the tests”.
“We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape.”
“In the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West, we defend our principled positions and defend not only our own interests, but also all those who defend a truly democratic system and the right of countries to freely determine their own destiny” , he added. says Putin.
The Russian leader also pointed to record trade growth, despite “adverse market conditions”, saying they would achieve the target of increasing trade turnover to $200 billion ahead of schedule.
Putin also said that Russia and China would strengthen cooperation between the armed forces.
“We intend to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation with China,” Putin said.
ANALYSIS | Xi Jinping wants China to “win local wars”. Russia’s failures in Ukraine show it’s not so easy
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool/Sputnik/AP)
The state of relations between Russia and China
Moscow and Beijing have grown closer in recent years, with Xi and Putin declaring the two countries had an unlimited partnership weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Since then, China has refused to condemn the aggression, repeatedly blaming NATO and the United States for the conflict, remaining one of Russia’s main remaining supporters as it increasingly isolates itself. more in the global arena.
But more than 10 months after the war, the world is very different and the dynamic between the two partners has changed accordingly, experts say.
Instead of a quick anticipated victory, Putin’s invasion failed with numerous battlefield setbacks, including a lack of basic equipment. Morale in parts of Russia is low and many civilians face financial hardship during the harsh winter.
On Thursday, Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as one of the largest missile barrages since the war began in February, with explosions rocking Ukrainian towns, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least three people. .
ANALYSIS | Putin needs Xi Jinping’s help more than ever after missteps in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have been warning for days that Russia is preparing to launch an all-out assault on the power grid to shut it down by 2022, plunging the country into darkness as Ukrainians try to ring in the New Year and celebrate the Christmas holiday, which for the country’s Orthodox Christians falls on January 7.
China is eager for (the war) to end, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.
Xi will try to stress the importance of peace for Putin, he added. As Russia grows impatient with the lack of progress on the battlefield, in China’s eyes, the time has come for peace talks.
China is also increasingly isolated in its stance toward Russia, said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
Wu cited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of Russia’s tougher attitudes toward war.
Although India did not condemn Moscow’s invasion outright, Modi told Putin in September that now was not the time for war and urged him to move towards peace.
The shift means China is now more alone in its dealings with Russia, another reason Xi may be eager to see a quick resolution, Wu said.
Xi had already shown signs of impatience when he last met Putin in September at a regional summit in Uzbekistan. At the time, Putin admitted Beijing had questions and concerns about the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of their differing views.
But, experts say, China’s domestic situation has also changed dramatically in the months since, which may require a different approach from Putin this time around.
The country is currently battling its worst covid outbreak after finally abandoning its strict zero covid policy, with restrictions eased and borders partially reopened. The U-turn came after an unprecedented wave of protests across the country in opposition to Covid zero, which in some cases has expanded to include broader complaints against Xi and the ruling Communist Party.
