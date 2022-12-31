Erdogan continues efforts to normalize ties with Assad, prioritizes refugee return





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ready to meet Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad if the appropriate conditions are met. Sources said the recent meeting in Moscow between defense ministers and intelligence chiefs from Trkiye, Syria and Russia discussed a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that if the appropriate conditions were met, high-level officials would also meet, and there could be another at presidential level. In an interview with Turkish news channel NTV, Akar added that the Moscow meeting was “positive” and touched on Russian and Syrian views. “We have expressed our security concerns regarding terrorist organizations in Syria.” Akar stressed that the fight against terrorism was the main objective, reiterating that Trkiye had no problems with any ethnic, religious or sectarian group. Meanwhile, Haberturk reported that the Moscow meeting addressed four main issues. They addressed the safe and dignified return of refugees, the return of property to their owners upon arrival, ensuring fair trials and finalizing constitutional amendments to hold free and fair elections, according to cited sources. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees, noting that the Syrian regime wanted them to return. Cavusoglu also stressed the importance of communicating with the Syrian regime to achieve lasting peace and stability. Speaking from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added that it was also essential to involve the international community and the United Nations in the process of returning refugees to their countries of origin. The minister said the next step on the roadmap would be a meeting of foreign ministers, but the timing has yet to be determined. reactions The United States stressed that it does not support any effort to normalize relations with the Assad regime given its brutal and repressive history against the Syrian people. US State Department regional spokesman Samuel Werberg said Washington is aware of ongoing talks between the regime, Trkiye, and Russia and that US policy has not changed in this regard. Werberg stressed that the United States continues to work with the United Nations and the international community to achieve a political solution in Syria within the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. Cavusoglu said that some countries have welcomed the rapprochement between Trkiye and the Assad regime, while some supporters of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), such as the United States and European countries, do not welcome the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus. Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have called for confronting what they described as the “trilateral alliance” and overthrowing it. The Salvation Government of Northwestern Syria rejected and denounced the meeting, stressing that Trkiyes’ conferences and consultations with the regime in Damascus threatened the lives of millions of Syrians. The government said the Turkish talks with the regime were aimed at advancing the refugee file ahead of the upcoming elections in Trkiye and putting pressure on the SDF.



