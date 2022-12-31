Indian and world leaders offer condolences on passing of Prime Minister’s mother





Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays next to the mortal remains of his mother Hiraben during his funeral procession in Gandhinagar on December 30, 2022. | Photo credit: AP

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the death of his mother Hiraba on Friday, messages of condolences started pouring in from India and around the world. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and leaders from all political walks of life expressed their grief. Many of them recalled his simple and compassionate life. Several world leaders, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also offered their condolences to the bereaved family. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modis, the Hirabas mother of a hundred years of struggle, is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of #Matradevobhav and Hiraba values ​​in her life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family! the president said in a tweet in Hindi. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the many leaders who mourned the loss. BJP veteran LK Advani recalled that the PM often spoke of the special bond he shared with his mother, his simplicity and caring personality, and said these will always be remembered and missed to all. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement that Matajis’ life was an excellent example of a meaningful life of continuous work on the strength of devotion to values ​​and unwavering faith in God even under extremely difficult circumstances. . Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweeted: In this hour of mourning, I express my deepest condolences to Prime Minister Modi ji and his family members and pray for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased. Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Kishida tweeted, PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. That his soul rests in peace. Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Prime Minister Modi and his family at this time of mourning. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a message expressing her deep shock and sadness. With a heavy heart, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh and myself, I express my deepest condolences on the sad passing of your beloved mother, Smt Hiraben Modi. Your most beloved relationship with your mother and your deep respect for her are exemplary for all in emulating generation after generation, she said. Pakistani Prime Minister Mr. Sharif said: “There is no greater loss than losing your mother. My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of his mother.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/leaders-from-india-and-world-condole-passing-of-pms-mother/article66321774.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos