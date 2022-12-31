What to expect in 2023 DW 30/12/2022

Politics
What to expect in 2023
On December 14, the leaders of most countries in Europe and Southeast Asia met for the first time in a summit in Brussels. It was a symbolic demonstration of the improvement in relations over the 45 years of relations between the EU and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The relationship was upgraded to a “strategic partnership” at the end of 2020, and two-way merchandise trade grew by nearly 14% in 2021. And after ending 2022 on a high note, “policy makers from both regions keep the optimistic pace in relations both in terms of content and high-level meetings,” said Shada Islam, a Brussels-based commentator on European Union affairs.
Many in Brussels are optimistic that Indonesia, which will take over the annual rotating presidency of the ASEAN bloc next year, will be a reliable partner. It will be the first democracy to lead the bloc in several years, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo has taken steps to improve his country’s relations with the West since taking office in 2014.
“Indonesia’s ASEAN leadership is likely to ensure the continuation of the current positive trend in EU-ASEAN relations,” said William Yuen Yee, research assistant at Columbia-Harvard China and the World Program.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi pledged to make ASEAN more unified and involved as an international player. And Jakarta’s historic policy of non-alignment means it sees the EU as an essential partner, especially amid growing tensions between the US and China.
Will next year be more difficult for the ties?
However, next year could be much more difficult for relations than 2022. ASEAN recently signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation with Ukraine, but many governments in the region do not want to take sides in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
Although Singapore has imposed its own sanctions on Moscow, communist Laos and Vietnam have consistently abstained from all UN General Assembly condemnations of Russia’s actions, while several others have at times abstained.
Many within the EU believe that Southeast Asian countries need to speak out more on the war and this will remain a feature of diplomacy in 2023, especially as European officials draw parallels with the threat to national sovereignty posed by China to several Southeast Asian countries that dispute the territory. with Beijing in the South China Sea.
The war in Ukraine “is a stark reminder that today, in this interdependent world, there is no European problem, nor an Asian problem either”, declared Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in a press release. closing of the recent EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels.
“All the challenges we face today are global in nature and therefore affect us all. You, ASEAN, know what is at stake,” she added.
Yet Southeast Asian governments are unlikely to change their stance on the war in Ukraine in 2023. The same is true of the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.
As ASEAN chair next year, Indonesia has pledged to take a tougher stance against the military junta that seized control of Myanmar in early 2021 and precipitated a national crisis. But, like its predecessors in the role, Jakarta may struggle to find a deal among all other ASEAN members, and it’s unclear what else the bloc can do to pressure the junta toward the end. peace and normality.
Delicate ties with Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia
The EU is also running out of options on Myanmar. In November, he imposed his fifth round of sanctions against junta officials and aligned businesses, but analysts say there are not many people or businesses left to sanction.
Suspending Myanmar’s trade privileges is an alternative, but Brussels believes it would have a disproportionate impact on the country’s poor, while there isn’t much enthusiasm left to officially recognize the National Unity Government (NUG), Myanmar’s anti-junta shadow government.
“Brussels has learned from experience that the deteriorating human rights situation in Myanmar should not be allowed to affect its plans to strengthen overall EU-ASEAN relations,” Islam said.
Next year could also be tricky for European diplomacy, as Cambodia and Thailand have to hold general elections that many believe will not be free or fair.
In 2020, the EU suspended a fifth of Cambodia’s trade privileges due to the country’s democratic deterioration. He only normalized diplomacy with Thailand after a semi-fair election in 2018. However, cooperation with the two countries would suffer if Brussels felt the need to criticize the conduct of the polls.
“The EU emphasizes in its Indo-Pacific strategy the promotion of human rights and democracy,” said Alfred Gerstl, head of the EU-funded research project “The EU in the volatile indo-pacific region” at the Palacky University of Olomouc.
“It is therefore difficult to imagine that the EU could accept the results of elections which are unlikely to be free and fair,” added Gerstl.
“ASEAN, on the other hand, will highlight the key ASEAN principle of non-interference in internal affairs. These different positions are extremely difficult to reconcile.”
This also affects the economic field. Speaking at the recent summit in Brussels, Indonesian President Widodo said that “if we want to build a good partnership, there should no longer be anyone who dictates and assumes that their standard is better than others.”
Disputes over protectionism
Islam, the analyst, said the “overall political bonhomie” between the two blocs could be marred next year by disputes over protectionism.
Indonesia and Malaysia have sued the EU at the WTO over its intention to phase out the import of palm oil, which Brussels says is for environmental reasons, but which the two countries in Southeast Asia, the world’s largest producers of palm oil, see it as a protectionist measure to help European oil producers.
The WTO is expected to announce its decision in early 2023. In December, the WTO ruled against Indonesia in a case brought by the EU over Jakarta’s ban on nickel ore exports. Such disputes could harm bloc-to-bloc relations, especially with Indonesia as ASEAN chair.
“Indonesia and Malaysia are unlikely to let go of their concerns over EU restrictions on palm oil and will likely appeal any WTO ruling that is not in their favour,” Islam said.
Speaking after the recent Brussels summit, European Commission President von der Leyen also noted that “the European Union wants to conclude more such agreements with ASEAN countries. ultimate goal would be to negotiate a region-to-region free trade agreement”.
But experts say an EU-ASEAN trade deal anytime soon is unlikely. Brussels has so far ratified agreements with Singapore and Vietnam. Negotiations on free trade agreements with Indonesia and Malaysia are not frozen, although the outcome of the WTO panel on palm oil could impact them. The EU is also more likely to make progress in free trade talks with the Philippines and Thailand in 2023.
Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru
