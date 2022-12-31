Indonesia abides by anti-COVID restrictions

Indonesia removed all remaining anti-COVID restrictions for its population on Friday, as the situation has improved markedly in recent months, but is maintaining requirements for travelers arriving from certain foreign countries for now.

The country had become the epicenter of the epidemic in Asia last summer after the arrival of the Delta virus, then of Omicron, which had overwhelmed the health services.

There are no more restrictions on movement or gathering, President Joko Widodo told a press conference on Friday, adding that key indicators of the epidemic were now below levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, he called on his fellow citizens to remain vigilant, and in particular to continue wearing the mask indoors and in crowds, even if it will no longer be compulsory.

Infections have very clearly decreased since the peak of this td with the Omicron variant. There are now fewer than 1,000 new cases a day, according to official statistics.

About 98.5% of the population is now immune to the virus, the president said, citing a government study. Our immunity is good. So we no longer need PCR tests at airports, he added.

The government intends for the moment to maintain the social assistance program put in place during the epidemic.

On the other hand, restrictions remain in place for foreigners arriving from certain countries, the authorities said without further details.

If the situation improves further, we do not rule out canceling certain other restrictions, including those concerning foreign travelers, the head of the agency responsible for managing the consequences of COVID-19, Mr. Suharyanto, told AFP.

Since the outbreak began, more than 160,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia. And nearly 175 million Indonesians (out of a population of 270 million) have been vaccinated, so nearly 70 million have received a third dose, according to the Minister of Health.

