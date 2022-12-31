FT crossword creators go political with 2022

A year to forget for many has been a year to savor for crossword compilers. War, political upheaval, economic crises, royal intrigue and pain, sporting triumph and controversy have provided some of the opportunities for setters looking for topical clues to tease the confused solver.

Jason Crampton, a longtime FT compiler who goes by the nickname Basilisk, throws all of these themes and more into today FT review of the riddle of the year.

British politics, unsurprisingly, provides plenty of material. Even in a dull year, the Conservative party is never short of options for compilers, since its name can be applied to clues or solutions in various C, CON, TORY forms.

Solvers can expect to see short forms of parties and political groupings L and LIB for Liberal, LAB for Labour, R and REP for Republican (and sometimes GOP), D and DEM for Democrat appear regularly. South Africa’s ANC also has its uses.

But a feature of 2022 has been the way the political narrative has played out in the FT puzzles.

Clues that brought state affairs and state of affairs

David McLean, who has been preparing for the FT since 2017 as Slormgorm, set the tone early, anticipating the difficulties of Britain’s ruling parties to come, in January with this anagrammatic clue

Fall out of favor as seen in the Tory saga prank (2.6)

The following month, Rob Jacques, alias julesa former trader who lives in the Black Forest, warmed to the theme of chaos at number 10 and offered this hidden clue

PM is unhappy pants a disaster (6)

In March, Moo, the handle of former Norwich-based teacher David Battye, weighed in with a clue based on the anagram, as well

FBI troubled by Boris’ latest deceptions (4)

The curators were by no means the only body exerting cues on the compilers.

Semi-retired heart surgeon Samer Nashef, known as Goliath to crossword junkies, reminded solvers in April of one of the underlying themes of 2022. It’s another anagram

Antivac movement status (7)

Nashefs partner Fran Malley, who plays Velia, opted for this elaborate anagram

Double NHS waiting, asking for treatment and making it worse (3,4,2,3,5)

Nick Huntley, an orthodontist whose FT handle is Leonidas, felt the need to mingle in royal circles with this clever offer in April

Unit in force intercepting Harry near the palace (10)

But British politics and the unease of the ruling parties remained unavoidable. Flimsy, real name Anthony Plumb, couldn’t resist a dig in April during the Covid party fury that engulfed Tories

Character #10 in an almost isolated miscalculated social gathering (5)

James Brydon, based in St Albans, whose FT pseudonym is Buccaneer, noted the way the political winds were blowing. Here he uses one of the political abbreviations discussed above

Discuss, for example Boris Johnson making up stories (13)

There were other political comings and goings worth noting. Former high-ranking official Richard Higson (Bobcat) had an eye on events over the pond

Starts to want to get a second term for Trump (5)

Just like Basilisk, who went all out with this part-anagram clue

Corrupt and rotten independent politician ousting a Republican unable to run in Congress (8)

<>

Buccaneer, meanwhile, reminded solvers that there was a presidential election in France. This one requires a little knowledge of a certain foreign language

Liberals are blocking Macron’s path to retain power (4)

But the conservatives were not to remain in the dark for long. Julius, never far from an opportunity to make political capital, spotted a future leader with this anagram

The most enthusiastic, Sunaks mastered a reform (2,4,2,7)

But towards the end of the summer, database expert Michael Holmans (Chalmie) had had enough. Its clue involves a synonym, an abbreviation for a coarse term, and a colloquial abbreviated term for a political grouping

Such garbage, the conservative litany of excuses (3.5)

Answers –

Fall out of favor as seen in the Tory saga prank (2.6) WALK AWAY

PM is unhappy pants a disaster (6) MISADVENTURE

FBI troubled by Boris’ latest deceptions (4) LIE

Antivac movement status (7) VATICAN

Double NHS waiting, asking for treatment and making it worse (3,4,2,3,5) RUB SALT INTO THE WOUND

Unit in force intercepting Harry near the palace (10) HECTOMETER

Character #10 in an almost isolated miscalculated social gathering (5) A PART

Discuss, for example Boris Johnson making up stories (13) CONFABULATING

Starts to want to get a second term for Trump (5) INTRO

Corrupt and rotten independent politician ousting a Republican unable to run in Congress (8) POWERLESS

Liberals are blocking Macron’s path to retain power (4) RULE

The most enthusiastic, Sunaks mastered a reform (2,4,2,7) AS VIBRANT AS MUSTARD

Such garbage, the conservative litany of excuses (3.5) SOB’S HISTORY