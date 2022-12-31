PM Modi performs his mother’s last rites. Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his older brother celebrated the last rites of their mother Heeraben Modi on Friday. The PM and Somabhai Modi lit their mother’s pyre at the crematorium with the whole family around them.

Hiraben died at the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 99. She was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. She is survived by five sons – PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai – and daughter Vasantiben.

After his early morning death, the Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the morning and proceeded to his mother’s residence.

He offered floral tributes to his mother and prostrated himself at her feet. Later, Prime Minister Modi and his brothers shouldered his remains for some distance before placing them in a mortuary van. He also boarded the mortuary van, which reached a crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar City to perform his mother’s last rites.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Former Chief Ministers Vijay Rupani and Shankersinh Vaghela, Business Tycoon Gautam Adani, Writer and Religious Leader Swami Sachchidanand, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhari, Member of Rajya Sabha Jugalji Thakor, former President Ramanlal Vora and President of Gujarat BJP CR Paatil were present. .for the cremation ceremony.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to his mother who turned 99 this year. He said that when he met Heeraben Modi on his birthday, she said something to him which he will always remember. Work smart, live life pure,” his tweet read.

Honoring his glorious ‘long life’, the prime minister said a century rests at God’s feet.

The Prime Minister visited Raysan regularly and spent time with his mother Hiraben, also called Hiraba, during most of his visits to Gujarat.