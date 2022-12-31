Despite the rhetoric, the Greek-Turkish armed conflict is seen as distant

By ELENA BECATOROS and SUZAN FRASER

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Even by the standards of the frequently strained relations between Turkey and Greece, this was a remarkable escalation. Addressing young people in a Black Sea town, the Turkish president directly threatened his country’s western neighbor: Unless the Greeks remained calm, he said, new Turkish ballistic missiles would strike their capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ comment on an otherwise unremarkable December weekend followed repeated threats and warnings in recent months: Greece’s alleged breaches of international treaties could call into question the sovereignty of many inhabited Greek islands. Turkish troops, Erdogan has repeatedly warned, could descend on Greece suddenly overnight.

The stark rhetoric has led to questions about the reasons behind it and whether it could be a prelude to more alarming developments, including a potential armed conflict between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members.

Both countries face national elections in the first half of 2023, which is likely to escalate the rhetoric further, and Russia’s war in Ukraine has demonstrated that an invasion of a small European country by a large neighboring power is no longer unthinkable.

But analysts on both sides of the Aegean are cautious, noting an escalation in verbal chatter but still rating a military conflict between neighbors Greece and Turkey as unlikely.

Traditional adversaries, the countries are no strangers to tensions. Mock dogfights by fighter jets over the Aegean Sea have taken place for decades as the two sides disagree over the limits of Greece’s national airspace.

They disagree on a wide variety of other issues, including the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, maritime borders in the Mediterranean Sea and territorial claims in the Aegean Sea, through which their common border passes. In 2021, Turkish and Greek warships tracked each other and briefly clashed in a heated dispute over rights to explore potential offshore energy reserves.

Greece and Turkey have come close to war three times in the past half century. The most recent was in January 1996, when a last-minute US intervention averted armed conflict over an obscure pair of uninhabited islets named Imia in Greek and Kardak in Turkish.

Few people in either country had heard of it before. But tensions led to a dramatic military buildup in the Aegean Sea and a Greek navy helicopter crash that killed three officers.

Even as this crisis approached, the rhetoric, especially from Turkey, was not as belligerent as it is now.

It is unprecedented. This has never happened before, said Constantinos Filis, a professor of international relations who directs the Institute of Global Affairs at the American College of Greece. Let’s talk about almost 2 and a half months where we have almost daily statements from Turkey against Greece. This hasn’t happened before in the long term, and I certainly don’t recall there being any such direct threats.

The factors that fuel the escalation are complex. Along with the approaching elections, they include strains in Turkey’s relationship with the United States and its exclusion from a fighter jet purchase program, among others, analysts say.

The United States withdrew Turkey from an F-35 fighter jet production program in 2019 after Ankara bought a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, which Washington said posed a threat for stealth fighter aircraft. Ankara has since requested new F-16 jets and kits to upgrade its existing fleet, but the purchase would require approval from the US Congress.

Greece has lobbied Washington to stop its larger, more powerful neighbor from buying F-16s while pursuing its own military procurement and modernization program, which includes new fighter jets and warships. under construction.

Speaking in the northern Turkish city of Samsun earlier this month, Erdogan said Turkey had started manufacturing its own short-range ballistic missiles, which he said scared Greeks.

(Greeks) say he can hit Athens, Erdogan said. Of course. If you don’t keep calm, if you try to buy stuff from the US and other (to arm) the islands, a country like Turkey… has to do something.

I think Erdogan’s (missile) statement is his way of telling Greece that in reality there is no (military) balance, that Turkey is always superior and therefore Greece should act with a lot of caution, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Funds office in Ankara. Nevertheless, if you take him at his word, it is a threat and should have no place in Turkish-Greek relations.

Unluhisarcikli said that in addition to reminding Greece of Turkey’s military capabilities, Erdogan also hopes his tough words will help him in the presidential and parliamentary elections currently scheduled for June.

In power since 2003, Erdogan is seeking a third term as president amid an economic crisis and runaway inflation that has eroded incomes and put even basic necessities out of reach for many.

Unluhisarcikli thinks threatening Greece won’t make much difference in the races. Past elections and polls suggest national rhetoric helps a bit at first, but the impact is short-lived, he said. Its impact is even far from being comparable to the economic situation.

Filis agreed that the Turkish elections were among the reasons for Erdogan’s verbal escalation. But, he noted, it was the first time Greece had appeared so prominently in public discourse ahead of a national vote.

Ankara has recently focused on the militarization of Greece’s eastern Aegean islands, saying international treaties prohibit the presence of armed forces. Greece counters that it adheres to the treaties and must defend the islands against potential attack from Turkey, which maintains a large military force on its neighboring coast.

Turkey is building a story, a narrative, so it can (potentially) attribute its own act of aggression against Greece to self-defense, Filis said, a tactic that has many similarities to what Russia has done and made in Ukraine.

Still, the chances of open conflict or a military accident or incident triggering an unforeseen escalation remain slim, the two analysts agreed. Armed conflict is always a very, very low probability, Unluhisarcikli said, noting that past accidents, such as collisions between navy ships or plane crashes during island patrols, had not led Turkey and Greece at war.

A military incident or conflict is a scenario that does not have much probability, Filis said. But the climate Turkish leaders are cultivating could facilitate something like this.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey