Indonesia drops mask mandate





Removing latest ‘science-based’ Covid restrictions, says president



Staff wearing face masks prepare to serve guests at the Westin Resort Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo: Bloomberg) JAKARTA: Indonesia has scrapped indoor mask mandates and removed the requirement to present proof of vaccination when entering buildings, becoming one of the last countries to completely end Covid-19 restrictions 19. The changes came into effect on Friday because almost the entire population of the country was immune to the virus, said President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi. “We have already failed to contain Covid, but now we are among the few countries that have not had a pandemic wave for the past 10-11 consecutive months,” he said during a briefing in Jakarta. . “What does that mean? It means that this deletion is not arbitrary, it is based on science. Jokowi reiterated that Indonesia would not impose new travel restrictions, in response to a question about rising cases in China as the latter prepares to reopen its borders. Nonetheless, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian said the government could reimpose restrictions if domestic cases rise again. Once a global Covid-19 epicenter, Indonesia ending viruses altogether will boost business activities and help support recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The country began easing restrictions earlier in the year, scrapping quarantine requirements for foreign travelers in March as well as the need to wear masks outside. Elsewhere in Asia, many are now embracing normality. Countries from Japan to Thailand have removed mask mandates, although the majority of the population still wears them, and have opened their borders entirely to tourists. Hong Kong has eased its last remaining pandemic brakes, while China is phasing out its Covid-zero policy and preparing to reopen its borders from January 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2472205/indonesia-scraps-mask-mandate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos