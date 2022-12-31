Prime Minister Modi, Sunak and other leaders offer condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Messages of condolences began pouring in from around the world after the death of former head of the Catholic Church, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at the age of 95. His death was apologized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter and offered his condolences to millions who mourn the loss.

Saddened by the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of the Lord Christ, Prime Minister Modi wrote, adding that the pope will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who mourn his passing.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his condolences and remembered the Pope’s visit to the UK in 2010. I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country, Sunak tweeted, adding that his thoughts are with Catholics in the UK today. United and all over the world.

Today, French President Emmanuelle Macron joined world leaders in paying tribute to Pope Benedict XVI.

A translation of Mr Macron’s statement on Twitter reads: “My thoughts are with Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with all his soul and with all his intelligence for a more fraternal world”.

On behalf of the UK House of Commons, I would like to express my sincere condolences and sadness at the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict. pic.twitter.com/uYEOFWaKCD Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) December 31, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI. In 2010 he became the first pope to visit the abbey in its millennial history when he attended a service and prayed at the shrine of St Edward the Confessor during his state visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/wTLHiPRayB Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) December 31, 2022

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a Holy See spokesman has said.