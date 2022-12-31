Politics
Prime Minister Modi, Sunak and other leaders offer condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Messages of condolences began pouring in from around the world after the death of former head of the Catholic Church, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at the age of 95. His death was apologized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter and offered his condolences to millions who mourn the loss.
Saddened by the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of the Lord Christ, Prime Minister Modi wrote, adding that the pope will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who mourn his passing.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his condolences and remembered the Pope’s visit to the UK in 2010. I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country, Sunak tweeted, adding that his thoughts are with Catholics in the UK today. United and all over the world.
Today, French President Emmanuelle Macron joined world leaders in paying tribute to Pope Benedict XVI.
A translation of Mr Macron’s statement on Twitter reads: “My thoughts are with Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with all his soul and with all his intelligence for a more fraternal world”.
Saddened by the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and to the teachings of the Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who mourn his passing.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2022
It is with sadness that I learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
He was a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country.
My thoughts are with Catholics in the UK and around the world today.
Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022
On behalf of the UK House of Commons, I would like to express my sincere condolences and sadness at the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict. pic.twitter.com/uYEOFWaKCD
Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) December 31, 2022
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI.
In 2010 he became the first pope to visit the abbey in its millennial history when he attended a service and prayed at the shrine of St Edward the Confessor during his state visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/wTLHiPRayB
Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) December 31, 2022
My thoughts go out to Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world.
Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2022
UK offers condolences on death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the UK House of Commons, conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sadness on hearing the news of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict on behalf of the House. Additionally, UK Royal Church Westminster Abbey tweeted an image of the deceased Pope and wrote: We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI. In 2010 he became the first pope to visit the abbey in its millennial history when he attended a service and prayed at the shrine of St Edward the Confessor during his state visit to the UK.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a Holy See spokesman has said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pm-modi-sunak-and-other-leaders-offer-condolences-on-demise-of-pope-emeritus-benedict-xvi-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi, Sunak and other leaders offer condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
- Pac-12 commissioner interested in possible Big 12 partnership ahead of college football expansion feud
- Strictly’s Kym Marsh delights in dreamy deep-V mini dress
- Indonesia drops mask mandate
- #2022Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2022 : Bollywood News
- Foreign Policy Quiz on the Biggest International News of 2022
- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt near Big Bear, California.
- Hear from those who voted for George Santos after the false claims
- Olympic javelin medallist Sunette Viljoen-Louw targets T20 Cricket World Cup
- Boutique owner goes from foster home to fashion
- List of Top Bollywood Songs You Can Add to Your New Year’s Playlist – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Despite the rhetoric, the Greek-Turkish armed conflict is seen as distant