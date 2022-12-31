A look at some of the key numbers from Trump’s tax returns





Thousands of pages of Donald Trump’s tax returns have shed light on his vast business empire, both before and during his presidency, as well as his changing fortunes during his time in the Oval Office.

While Trump suffered significant financial losses in the two years before he entered the White House, he had an adjusted gross income of $15.8 million in his first three years as president when he took office. paid $1.1 million in federal income tax.

In his final year in office, 2020, he paid no income tax, according to his tax returns released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. Democrats have spent years researching the financial documents that previous presidents and White House candidates have voluntarily released.

Here’s some of what we learned when the returns first went public on Friday.

1. Trump’s fortunes rose and fell, as he aggressively reported losses.

Throughout his campaign and presidency, Trump has made money from a wide variety of sources, including real estate, his previous career as a television personality, and a host of businesses. such as golf clubs and wine. His gross income amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars. But he reported deductions to reduce that income and the taxes he would have to pay on it. From 2015 to 2020, it reported negative adjusted gross income for four out of six years. His reported income ranged from minus $32 million to $24 million.

2. The Trumps have inconsistently contributed to charity.

Trump’s charitable contributions have dwindled during his presidency. He donated $1.8 million in 2017 and about half a million dollars in each of the following two years. In 2020, as many nonprofits stepped up calls for donations as they rushed to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic and associated unemployment, the Trumps said they don’t donate any money to charity.

Trump has repeatedly promised that he would donate his $400,000 annual salary for each year he was president, and he has generally donated his salary to federal agencies. IRS rules state that taxpayers who give money to government agencies solely for public purposes can claim those donations as charitable contributions on their tax returns. Trump’s failure to take a charitable deduction in 2020 suggests that he did not donate his presidential salary that year and that if he donated his salary in the previous two years, it represented the bulk of his charitable donations each year.

A Trump spokesperson did not directly respond to questions from The Washington Post about Trump’s lack of a charitable deduction for his 2020 salary donations, but noted that Trump had previously said he had donated money. of his salary that year to the National Park Service and the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus response efforts.

From 2021: Did Trump donate his last months salary to the White House?

3. Trump has bank accounts in several foreign countries and made money in many countries while he was president.

Trump said in his tax returns that he had completed the required paperwork for any American with a financial account in another country worth more than $10,000. On several occasions, he said, he had such accounts in China, Ireland, the UK and St Maarten. He claims to make money in a much longer list of foreign countries.

4. Why did Trump pay taxes? Thank the alternative minimum tax.

Trump has reported such substantial losses from his businesses that for many years his tax bill would have been $0 under ordinary income tax rules. But the United States has a system called Alternative Minimum Tax that aims to ensure that very wealthy people don’t get away with paying an excessively low tax bill. In Trump’s case, this alternative calculation method required him to pay at least some taxes over more years than he otherwise would have, by having him add some of his deductions to his income. The Trumps are among some 200,000 taxpayers subject to this method of calculating their taxes.

5. The Trumps supported the Presidential Campaign Fund.

On Trump’s tax returns, the first pages read, Occupation: President and Spouse’s Occupation: First Lady.

Although Americans generally cannot choose how the government uses their tax dollars, there is one exception: Every taxpayer can choose whether $3 of their taxes goes to the Presidential Election Campaign Fund.

On Dec. 30, the House Ways and Means Committee released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, as he faces multiple federal and state investigations. (Video: Reuters)

Presidential candidates can only tap into this fund if they agree to limit their own campaign fundraising in exchange for receiving federal funding. Trump did not participate; no major candidate has been since 2008.

But he and his wife, Melania, both chose to put $3 in the pot for future contestants to use, putting them among only about 4% of Americans who chose to contribute to the fund in 2020.

Want to know more? Learn more about posting returns in our coverage here. See the congressional committees’ summary of their findings. And below, find each year’s top Trumps tax figures.

Adjusted gross income: -$31,756,435

Tax based on income and AMT: $2,127,670

Final tax bill after credits: $641,931

Total revenue: -$31,736,841

Adjusted gross income: -$32,409,674

Tax based on income and AMT: $2,234,725

Final tax bill after credits: $750

Total revenue: -$32,190,169

Adjusted gross income: – $12,916,948

Tax based on income and AMT: $7,435,857

Final tax bill after credits: $750

Total revenue: $12,819,400

Adjusted gross income: $24,395,093

Tax based on income and AMT: $8,356,232

Final tax bill after credits: $999,466

Total revenue: $24,395,093

Adjusted gross income: $4,380,714

Tax based on income and AMT: $558,780

Final tax bill after credits: $133,445

Adjusted gross income: -$4,795,757

Tax based on income and AMT: 0

Final tax account after credits: 0

Total revenue: -$4,694,058

