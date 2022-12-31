2023 We drive Indonesia forward

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo delivered a welcome message to the replacement new Year 2023 via his official Instagram account @jokowi Saturday (31/12/2022) afternoon.

In his upload, the president began with the good and bad memories that the people of Indonesia faced in 2022.

“What should we remember from the year 2022 that we will soon be leaving? Many. Some are happy, and quite a few are less pleasant,” write Jokowi.

“All come one after another, teach lessons, strengthen and unite even more,” He continued.

The president said that in 2022 Indonesia will be going through a pandemic and the threat of a recession. However, the economy can still grow positively.

Apart from that, Indonesia’s G20 Presidency also went well.

“The political and security situation is conducive, development is proceeding as planned, etc. During this time, several regions of our country have been hit by natural disasters ranging from floods to earthquakes,” he explained.

“With all of this in mind, we will leave 2022 and look to 2023 with determination to move Indonesia forward,“added the head of state.

In his upload this time, President Jokowi has included two illustrative slides.

Both illustrations represent a summary of things that were hotly discussed by the community in 2022.

Among others, holding the G20 in Bali, the lively party on August 17, 2022 at Merdeka Palace, the viral term for hot fried bananas, playing orange cat lato-lato (orange cats) with other cat friends.

There is also a caricature of PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono who is often discussed by the public when he became an impromptu photographer for presidential activities.

The president also included a caricature of his grandson, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution, wearing a shirt and shorts.

In the cartoon, Nahyan walks hand in hand with President Jokowi.

Previously, President Joko Widodo said he did not carry out a special agenda before the transition to 2023.

This Saturday, the president will rest at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java.

“(New Year) in Bogor. There is no (special event),” Jokowi told reporters at the State Palace on Friday (12/30/2022).

When asked if the rest schedule would be interspersed with games with his grandchildren, the head of state replied no.

“No, sleep,” he added.

Jokowi made the statement after announcing the revocation of the Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) policy for all regions in Indonesia last Friday.



