PM Modi bids farewell to his mother as centenarian dies





Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Gandhinagar the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi, who died this morning. Prime Minister Modi rushed to Gujarat’s capital early in the morning after tweeting his personal loss at dawn. Modi was seen touching his mother’s feet and paying her a floral tribute as he sat on his knees in front of Heera Ba lying on the floor of his residence in Raysan. The Prime Minister joined the funeral procession and slung the coffin like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the remains to the crematorium for the final rites. – PUBLICITY – Prime Minister Modi has consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to the fire with his brothers. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, former CMs Vijay Rupani, Shankersinh Vaghela and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Heeraba Modi’s last rites.

PM Modi left for the Raj Bhawan after performing the last rites. Heeraben Modi, 100, died at around 3.30am today at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad, according to a hospital bulletin. She was hospitalized on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 after her condition deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation of his death early Friday morning.

Residents of the ancestral village of Vadnagar also paid tribute by keeping the market closed due to the death of Prime Minister Modi’s mother. “On the sad passing of Vadnagar’s own son and Indian Prime Minister Modi’s mother, the people of Vadnagar are deeply saddened. All people of Vadnagar are requested to voluntarily close their businesses for three days, i.e. say Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the statement from the Vadnagar Vyapari Association reads. Reporting on his demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God…In Maa I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a Karmayogi altruism and a life attached to values. Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that to work smart, live pure, that is, work smart and live pure “, Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister is expected to join the events scheduled for today in West Bengal via video conference, his office informed on Friday. “The Prime Minister will join today’s scheduled program in West Bengal via video conference. These programs include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganges Council,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted today. today.

The prime minister was expected to visit West Bengal to initiate the development projects including the launch of the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata and also to attend a meeting of the National Ganges Council. Its program includes laying the foundation stone of projects worth over 7,800 Crores in the state of West Bengal. Among its planned program in West Bengal today was the launch of West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express linking Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

According to its schedule, it will inaugurate the Joka-Taratala section of the Kolkata Metro Purple Line along with other projects.

