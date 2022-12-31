President Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s Speech

On New Year’s Eve, President Xi Jinping delivered his 2023 New Year’s Address via China Media Group and the Internet. Here is the full text of the address:

Greetings to all of you. The year 2023 is approaching. From Beijing, I wish you all the best for the New Year.

In 2022, we successfully held the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). An ambitious plan has been drawn up to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, sounding a clear call of the times for us to move forward. forward on a new journey.

China’s economy remained the world’s second-largest and enjoyed solid development. GDP for the whole year is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan. Despite a global food crisis, we achieved a bumper harvest for the 19th consecutive year, putting us in a stronger position to secure food supplies for the Chinese people. We have consolidated our gains in poverty eradication and advanced rural revitalization at all levels. We have introduced tax and fee reductions and other measures to ease the burden on businesses, and have actively worked to address the most pressing issues that people are most concerned about.

Since COVID-19 hit, we’ve put people first and lives first from the start. Following a scientific and targeted approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation in order to protect people’s lives and health as much as possible. Officials and the general public, especially medical professionals and community workers, have bravely stuck to their posts through it all. Through extraordinary efforts, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone. We have now entered a new phase of COVID response where difficult challenges remain. Everyone is hanging on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us. Let us make an extra effort to get out of it, because perseverance and solidarity are synonymous with victory.

Comrade Jiang Zemin passed away in 2022. We pay deep tribute to his towering achievements and noble demeanor, and cherish the great legacy he left behind. We will honor his last wishes and advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Wave after wave, the mighty river of history gushes forth. Through the persistent efforts of one generation after another, we have brought China to where it is today.

China today is a country where dreams come true. The Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games ended with a resounding success. Chinese winter sports athletes have given their all and achieved extraordinary results. Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 soared to the skies. China’s space station is fully completed, and our “home in space” roams the deep blue sky. The People’s Armed Forces celebrated the 95th anniversary, and all servicemen are confidently marching on the great journey of building a strong army. The third Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian has been launched. The C919, China’s first large passenger aircraft, has been delivered. And the Baihetan hydroelectric plant came into full operation… None of these achievements would have been possible without the sweat and labor of many Chinese people. Sparks of talent are coming together, and they are the strength of China!

China today is a country brimming with vigor and vitality. Various pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port are booming, innovations are springing up in coastal areas, development is accelerating in central and western regions, the revitalization momentum is picking up. strengthens in the northeast and there is greater development and affluence in the border regions. China’s economy enjoys strong resilience, enormous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals supporting its long-term growth remained strong. As long as we remain confident and strive for progress while maintaining stability, we will achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. During my visit to Hong Kong earlier this year, I was deeply happy to see that Hong Kong has restored order and is on the verge of prosperity again. With the resolute implementation of One Country, Two Systems, Hong Kong and Macao will surely enjoy long-term prosperity and stability.

Today’s China is a country that retains its national character. During 2022, we have faced various natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires, and have experienced work accidents. Amid these disconcerting and heartbreaking scenes, many touching stories of people sticking together in the face of adversity or even sacrificing their lives to help others in distress have emerged. These heroic acts will forever be etched in our memories. At every turn of the year, we always think of the great character of resilience that the Chinese nation has retained over the millennia. It gives us even more confidence as we continue on our way.

Today’s China is a country closely linked to the world. Over the past year, I have hosted quite a few friends, old and new, in Beijing; I have also traveled overseas to communicate China’s proposals to the world. Changes not seen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace and the world is not yet a quiet place. We cherish peace and development and value friends and partners as we always have. We firmly stand on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress. We work hard to bring China’s wisdom and solutions to the cause of peace and development for all mankind.

After the 20th CPC National Congress, my colleagues and I visited Yan’an. We were there to relive the inspiring episode when the central leadership of the Party overcame extraordinary difficulties in the 1930s and 1940s, and to tap into the spiritual strength of the older generation of CCP members. I often say, “Just as polishing makes jade finer, adversity makes it stronger.” Over the past 100 years, the CCP has braved the wind and rain and forged ahead against all odds. It is a most difficult but most formidable journey. Today, we must bravely persevere to make tomorrow’s China a better place.

In the future, China will be a country that achieves miracles through hard work. Here I want to quote Su Shi, a famous Chinese poet, “Charge hardest and aim farther.” It means taking on the greatest challenges and pursuing the most ambitious goals. However long the journey lasts, we will reach our destination if we stay the course; however difficult the task, we will get there if we keep working on it. As long as we have the resolve to move mountains and the perseverance to move forward, as long as we keep our feet on the ground and continue our journey with steady progress, we will turn our big goals into reality.

In the future, China will be a country that draws its strength from its unity. Ours is a big country. It is natural for different people to have different concerns or have different views on the same issue. What matters is that we reach consensus through communication and consultation. When China’s 1.4 billion people work with one heart and one mind, and stand united with strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable. People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one family. I sincerely hope that our compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a common goal to jointly promote the lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation.

In the future, China will be a country that expects a lot from its young generation. A nation only prospers when its young people thrive. For China to develop further, our young people must move forward and take their responsibilities. Youth is full of vigor and a source of hope. Young people should keep their country in mind, cultivate the spirit of enterprise and fully experience youth with great dynamism, to prove themselves worthy of the era and the splendor of youth.

To the many people who are still busy working at this very moment, I salute you all! We are about to ring in the new year. Let’s welcome the first ray of sunshine of 2023 with our best wishes for a brighter future.

May our country be prosperous and our people live in harmony. May the world enjoy peace and may the people of all countries live in happiness. I wish you all a happy new year and that all your wishes come true.

Thank you.