PM Modi talks to Rishabh Pant’s mother; inquires about the cricketer’s health after the accident





After posting a concerning message about Rishabh Pant’s health earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the cricketer’s mother to inquire about the 25-year-old’s current situation following his death. horrible accident. Pant was in a terrifying car accident on December 30 on his way to meet his loved ones in Roorkee. The incident happened on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, where Pant’s car crashed into the bulkhead guardrails. Prime Minister Modi ‘distressed by Rishabh Pant accident’ Despite the lingering grief at home after the death of his mother, Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Modi showed extreme concern for Rishabh Pant’s health. Ahead of speaking with the Team India wicket-keeper’s mother, Prime Minister Modi also tweeted to express his concern over the 25-year-old’s health. “Distressed by the accident of famous cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” Prime Minister Modi’s message read. Afflicted by the accident of famous cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022 Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @Narendra Modi ji called Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his condition following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022 Rishabh Pant undergoes treatment for injuries in hospital Shortly after Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, BCCI released a detailed statement to highlight the injuries sustained by the 25-year-old. The statement from the Indian Cricket Board read: “Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident early Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Center where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts to his forehead, a torn ligament in his right knee and also injured his right wrist, ankle and toe and suffered abrasion injuries to his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to determine the extent of his injuries and formulate his new treatment.” Media Statement – Rishabh Pants BCCI will ensure that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and receives all the support he needs to get out of this traumatic phase. Details here https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022 Image: PTI, ANI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/pm-modi-speaks-to-rishabh-pants-mother-inquires-about-cricketers-health-post-accident-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

