Donald Trump Asked Jared Kushner To Trademark “Election Rigged!” »





Donald Trump asked Jared Kushner to try to trademark “Rigged Election!” This comes from a recently released transcript of Kushner’s interview with the January 6 House panel. The former president has repeatedly spread false claims that the 2020 election is “rigged”. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump wanted to drop the phrase “Election Rigged!” after losing the 2020 election, according to a recently released transcript of an interview his son-in-law Jared Kushner gave to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Riot.

According to the March 31 interview transcript, released Friday, Kushner received an email from former White House aide Dan Scavino just days after the race was called for President Joe Biden. .

The email was titled “POTUS Requests,” according to the transcript, which Kushner said “most likely” conveyed a direct request from Trump.

According to the transcript, the body of Scavino’s email read, “Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own the rights below, I don’t know who to see or ask…I don’t know who address me.”

Two sentences were included in bold, including exclamation points, which were “Election rigged!” and “Save America PAC!”

Kushner, who served as his father-in-law’s senior adviser, told the panel he did not recall the request or did anything with it. An email later that day showed Kushner asking for it to be done “as soon as possible.”

A response the same day from Eric Trump, his brother-in-law, said the two web URLs were already registered, according to the transcript.

Kushner told the panel he did not recall Trump’s intention to use the phrase “rigged election,” adding that his role was “operational” and involved passing the demands on to the right people, according to the transcript. .

After losing to Biden in November 2020, Trump tweeted that this was a “RIGGED ELECTION.” He continued to use the phrase during the proliferation of false claims about voter fraud. On December 9, he posted on his Truth Social platform that the presidential election was “rigged”.

Curiously, Ken Cuccinelli, whom Trump appointed to a position at the Department of Homeland Security, claimed in a 2021 interview with the House panel that he did not recall the former president calling the election ” rigged”.

According to fact checkers from various media outlets, the claim that the election was rigged is baseless. Numerous recounts, reviews and audits have deemed the election results legitimate.

