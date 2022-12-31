What do Donald Trump’s tax returns reveal about the former US president?





All of the presidents of the United States over the past few decades have released their tax returns for review. It just became a done thing. Then Donald Trump rolled over and although he said he would do the same, he did everything in his power to evade the process. It was almost as if he had something to hide.

So until today, and a Democratic-controlled committee of the United States House of Representatives took it upon itself to release feedback from past presidents. Six years of information and a decision that comes just days before Republicans take control of the House.

How did the Democrats free Trump’s taxes?

The release of Trumps redacted returns for 2015 to 2020 ends a years-long battle between the former Republican president and Democratic lawmakers that was only settled last month by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the latest blow to Trump, 76, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the US Senate, and now faces multiple legal issues as he is mounting a candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Earlier this month, the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters asked federal prosecutors to charge him with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for his role in the deadly riot.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal requested the returns in 2019, arguing that Congress needed them to determine whether legislation on presidential tax returns was warranted. Republicans said the move could lead to the political weaponization of personal tax filings and warned party members who take over the panel next month will be pressured to follow a similar course against top Democrats.

Trump, who took office in 2017, went so far as to sue the committee to try to keep them private, but the US High Court ruled in favor of the committee.

In a report last week, the committee presented the findings of its review of the documents, saying the Internal Revenue Service broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three out of four years while he was president.

All you need to know about Trump’s tax returns is that he fucked a pornstar and counted it as a business expense. What we would really like to know is when the hell will be indicted for stealing top secret documents and instigating an armed insurrection to overthrow the US government.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 28, 2022 How Trump Avoided Paying Income Tax

Details previously released by the panel showed Trump paid no income tax in 2020, his last full year in office, despite earning millions of dollars from his sprawling business empire.

Records show that Trump’s income and tax liabilities fluctuated widely from 2015 to 2020, during his first presidential bid and subsequent term. They show that Trump and his wife Melania Trump claimed large deductions and losses and paid little or no income tax in many of those years. While the average American pays their fair share to the system, it turns out, unsurprisingly, that this self-confessed genius company was doing everything it could to avoid paying its fair share.

Democrats had a tight schedule to figure out a way to handle the returns once they get them, given that Republicans will take control of the House on Tuesday after winning a narrow majority in November’s midterm elections. The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill before it left for its winter recess that would require the Internal Revenue Service to collect taxes to conduct audits of presidents’ tax returns within 90 days of their inauguration.

